Opportuna Residential Tower / Office Winhov + Office Haratori

•
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
-
Architects: Office Haratori, Office Winhov
- Area: 11000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Stefan Müller
-
Manufacturers: Agglotech, De Vorm, Forbo, Heem beton, MBR, MHB, Oostwoud, Orona | Ascensores, Pleiderer, Reynaers, Steenhandel Gelsing, Westo
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Project Team: Uri Gilad, Rick Bruggink, András Szél,Niek de Rond, Peter Nagtzaam, Anna Janssen, Elizabeth Acland, Maria Trombetta, Martijn van Wijk
- Interior Builder: Frits de Jong
- Project Design: Ross Tucker
- Client And Owner: Woonstichting De Key
- Installation Advisor, Building Physics And Fire Safety: Viac
- Constructor: Van Rossum
- General Contractor : Bot Bouw
- City: Amsterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. As a residential tower that makes an architectural statement in the transformation of a district, Opportuna offers a contemporary solution to the growing demand for affordable starter homes without compromising quality of living or sophistication. By incorporating key architectural elements of the area, the tower is deeply rooted in the neighbourhood. Opportuna is a collaboration between Office Winhov and Office Haratori, commissioned by the housing association Lieven de Key.