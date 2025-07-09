Opportuna Residential Tower / Office Winhov + Office Haratori

+ 16

Category: Residential Architecture

Project Team: Uri Gilad, Rick Bruggink, András Szél,Niek de Rond, Peter Nagtzaam, Anna Janssen, Elizabeth Acland, Maria Trombetta, Martijn van Wijk

Interior Builder: Frits de Jong

Project Design: Ross Tucker

Client And Owner: Woonstichting De Key

Installation Advisor, Building Physics And Fire Safety: Viac

Constructor: Van Rossum

General Contractor : Bot Bouw

City: Amsterdam

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. As a residential tower that makes an architectural statement in the transformation of a district, Opportuna offers a contemporary solution to the growing demand for affordable starter homes without compromising quality of living or sophistication. By incorporating key architectural elements of the area, the tower is deeply rooted in the neighbourhood. Opportuna is a collaboration between Office Winhov and Office Haratori, commissioned by the housing association Lieven de Key.