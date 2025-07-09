Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Opportuna Residential Tower / Office Winhov + Office Haratori

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Office Haratori, Office Winhov
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Stefan Müller
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Agglotech, De Vorm, Forbo, Heem beton, MBR, MHB, Oostwoud, Orona | Ascensores, Pleiderer, Reynaers, Steenhandel Gelsing, Westo
  • Project Team: Uri Gilad, Rick Bruggink, András Szél,Niek de Rond, Peter Nagtzaam, Anna Janssen, Elizabeth Acland, Maria Trombetta, Martijn van Wijk
  • Interior Builder: Frits de Jong
  • Project Design: Ross Tucker
  • Client And Owner: Woonstichting De Key
  • Installation Advisor, Building Physics And Fire Safety: Viac
  • Constructor: Van Rossum
  • General Contractor : Bot Bouw
  • City: Amsterdam
  • Country: The Netherlands
Opportuna Residential Tower / Office Winhov + Office Haratori - Exterior Photography
© Stefan Müller

Text description provided by the architects. As a residential tower that makes an architectural statement in the transformation of a district, Opportuna offers a contemporary solution to the growing demand for affordable starter homes without compromising quality of living or sophistication. By incorporating key architectural elements of the area, the tower is deeply rooted in the neighbourhood. Opportuna is a collaboration between Office Winhov and Office Haratori, commissioned by the housing association Lieven de Key.

Project gallery

About this office
Office Winhov
Office
Office Haratori
Office

Materials

Top #Tags