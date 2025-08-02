Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Sweden
  5. Brofästet Apartment Building / DinellJohansson

Brofästet Apartment Building / DinellJohansson

Save

Brofästet Apartment Building / DinellJohansson - Exterior PhotographyBrofästet Apartment Building / DinellJohansson - Image 3 of 20Brofästet Apartment Building / DinellJohansson - Interior Photography, Glass, Chair, BalconyBrofästet Apartment Building / DinellJohansson - Exterior PhotographyBrofästet Apartment Building / DinellJohansson - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Stockholm, Sweden
  • Architects: DinellJohansson
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  45511
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mikael Olsson, Stockholmshem
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Assa Abloy, Almedalsgolv, Gebo, Larssons Trä
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Brofästet Apartment Building / DinellJohansson - Exterior Photography
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a result of a land allocation competition held by the city of Stockholm. The city asked for a plus-energy building with rental apartments and an architectural design that would express the high ambitions of energy efficiency. The public housing company Stockholmshem put together a team of experts, and DinellJohansson was commissioned to develop the architectural design. We won the competition, and Stockholmshem got the land allocation to build the project.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DinellJohansson
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSweden

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSweden
Cite: "Brofästet Apartment Building / DinellJohansson" 02 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031518/brofastet-apartment-building-dinelljohansson> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags