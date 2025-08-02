Brofästet Apartment Building / DinellJohansson

•
Stockholm, Sweden
-
Architects: DinellJohansson
- Area: 45511 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Mikael Olsson, Stockholmshem
-
Manufacturers: Assa Abloy, Almedalsgolv, Gebo, Larssons Trä
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: DinellJohansson
- Energy And Installations: incoord
- Landscaping Architect: tema
- Climate Building: Tyréns
- Construction: Kåver & Mellin
- Fire Consultant: De brand
- City: Stockholm
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. The project is a result of a land allocation competition held by the city of Stockholm. The city asked for a plus-energy building with rental apartments and an architectural design that would express the high ambitions of energy efficiency. The public housing company Stockholmshem put together a team of experts, and DinellJohansson was commissioned to develop the architectural design. We won the competition, and Stockholmshem got the land allocation to build the project.