Brofästet Apartment Building / DinellJohansson

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a result of a land allocation competition held by the city of Stockholm. The city asked for a plus-energy building with rental apartments and an architectural design that would express the high ambitions of energy efficiency. The public housing company Stockholmshem put together a team of experts, and DinellJohansson was commissioned to develop the architectural design. We won the competition, and Stockholmshem got the land allocation to build the project.