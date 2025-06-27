Cuizhu Foreign Language School / Studio Link-Arc

-
Architects: Studio Link-Arc
- Area: 44030 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Yu Bai, FangFang Tian
-
Lead Architects: Yichen Lu
-
-
-
-
- Category: Schools
- Project Manager: Shiyu Guo
- Project Team: Kenneth Namkung, Zeynep Urgr, Simeng Qin, Yu Sun, Qiaoxi Wu, Chuanzhang Li, Furui Sun, Yoko Fujita, Shixuan Sun, Ke Zhao
- Clients: Development and Reform Bureau of Luohu
- Curtain Wall Consultant: Studio Link-Arc + Huahui Decoration Engineering Co.
- General Contractor : China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Co.
- City: Shenzhen
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Shenzhen's historical district, Cuizhu School establishes a new typology for schools in high-density subtropical urban environments. Based on a terraced massing, classrooms sit loosely on large public platforms, forming a series of shaded outdoor spaces which extend traditional learning space.