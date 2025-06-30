Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Montijo Municipal Gallery's Garden / Ricardo Bak Gordon + Rui Mendes Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Francisco Nogueira

Montijo Municipal Gallery's Garden / Ricardo Bak Gordon + Rui Mendes Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Concrete

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Public Space, Landscape Architecture, Community
Montijo, Portugal
  • Architecture Coordination: Daniela Cunha
  • Collaboration: Marianna Angelucci, Pietro Dardano
  • Client: Câmara Municipal do Montijo
  • Contractor: OMEP – Obras, Medições e Projectos, Lda.
  • Supervision / Construction Management: Câmara Municipal do Montijo
  • Foundations And Structures: Valeng
  • Plumbing Installations: Vertente Rabisco
  • Electrical Installations: CPX
  • Landscaping: FC-AP
  • City: Montijo
  • Country: Portugal
Save this picture!
Montijo Municipal Gallery's Garden / Ricardo Bak Gordon + Rui Mendes Arquitectura - Image 5 of 21
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. In response to the problem of accessibility to the Montijo Municipal Gallery building, the introduction of a lift in a 19th century building in the heart of the city center was the starting point for the construction of this small public work, an 80 m2 garden.

Project gallery

About this office
Ricardo Bak Gordon
Office
Rui Mendes Arquitectura
Office

Material

Concrete

Materials and Tags

