Montijo Municipal Gallery's Garden / Ricardo Bak Gordon + Rui Mendes Arquitectura

Category: Public Space, Landscape Architecture, Community

Architecture Coordination: Daniela Cunha

Collaboration: Marianna Angelucci, Pietro Dardano

Client: Câmara Municipal do Montijo

Contractor: OMEP – Obras, Medições e Projectos, Lda.

Supervision / Construction Management: Câmara Municipal do Montijo

Foundations And Structures: Valeng

Plumbing Installations: Vertente Rabisco

Electrical Installations: CPX

Landscaping: FC-AP

City: Montijo

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. In response to the problem of accessibility to the Montijo Municipal Gallery building, the introduction of a lift in a 19th century building in the heart of the city center was the starting point for the construction of this small public work, an 80 m2 garden.