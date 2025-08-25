Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
FLOS Palazzo Visconti / ARQUITECTURA-G

FLOS Palazzo Visconti / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
FLOS Palazzo Visconti / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior Photography, Lighting
FLOS Palazzo Visconti / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior Photography, Lighting, Arcade
FLOS Palazzo Visconti / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior Photography, Arch, Door, Column, Balcony, Handrail, Arcade

Showroom
Milan, Italy
  Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Maxime Delvaux
  Lead Architects: Jonathan Arnabat, Jordi Ayala-Bril, Aitor Fuentes, Igor Urdampilleta
FLOS Palazzo Visconti / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. On the occasion of the Milano Design Week 2024, FLOS commissioned the design of an installation to present three new lamp collections, each created by a different designer. This installation was set up on the main floor of Palazzo Visconti, one of the most refined and elaborate examples of Milanese Baroque architecture.

ARQUITECTURA-G
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom Italy
