Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. SWR Broadcasting-Studio / Steimle Architekten

SWR Broadcasting-Studio / Steimle Architekten

Save

SWR Broadcasting-Studio / Steimle Architekten - Exterior PhotographySWR Broadcasting-Studio / Steimle Architekten - Interior PhotographySWR Broadcasting-Studio / Steimle Architekten - Interior Photography, Glass, ChairSWR Broadcasting-Studio / Steimle Architekten - Exterior PhotographySWR Broadcasting-Studio / Steimle Architekten - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture
Mannheim, Germany
  • Office Lead Architects: Dipl.-Ing. Arch. Claudia Pfeiffer
  • Design Team: Steimle Architekten
  • Architecture Offices: Ernst² Architekten AG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Boll Partner für Tragwerke
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: ITG Braun GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Schindler Consult Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Müller-BBM
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: IFP-Weber GmbH & Co.KG
  • City: Mannheim
  • Country: Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SWR Broadcasting-Studio / Steimle Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Brigida González

Text description provided by the architects. Openness, transparency, and responsibility - expectations of our media world that are also reflected in the design and formulation of the new media center for Südwestrundfunk.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Steimle Architekten
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureGermany

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureGermany
Cite: "SWR Broadcasting-Studio / Steimle Architekten" 10 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031463/swr-broadcasting-studio-steimle-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags