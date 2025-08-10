SWR Broadcasting-Studio / Steimle Architekten

+ 16

Category: Cultural Architecture

Office Lead Architects: Dipl.-Ing. Arch. Claudia Pfeiffer

Design Team: Steimle Architekten

Architecture Offices: Ernst² Architekten AG

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Boll Partner für Tragwerke

Engineering & Consulting > Services: ITG Braun GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Schindler Consult Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Müller-BBM

Engineering & Consulting > Other: IFP-Weber GmbH & Co.KG

City: Mannheim

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. Openness, transparency, and responsibility - expectations of our media world that are also reflected in the design and formulation of the new media center for Südwestrundfunk.