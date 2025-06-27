Hway Ka Loke School / Simple Architecture

+ 22

Category: Schools

Architect: Jan Glasmeier

Graphics, Drawings: Leonie Beisler

Collaborators: Stiftung Deutscher Architekten, socialarchitecture e.V

City: Tambon Mae Sot

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Hway Ka Loke is a school for Burmese migrants and refugees in the outskirts of the Thai border town of Mae Sot. Since the last military coup on 1st of February 2021, the number of Burmese refugees and migrants crossing into Thailand has dramatically increased. Three local community-based organisations are supporting learning centres by providing essential funding for teacher salaries, lunches, and school uniforms. Very often, there is no adequate support for new classroom buildings, sanitation facilities, and overall infrastructure.