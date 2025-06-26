The Lake House / Wutopia Lab

+ 29

Category: Pavilion

Chief Architect: YU Ting

Project Manager: MA Liuliu

Project Architect: Liran SUN

Design Team: HUANG He, PAN Dali, XIONG Jiaxing

Interior Consultant Team: DAI Yunfeng, CUI Xiaoxiao, ZHAO Ruyi, QIN Liyan, LUO Renwei

Structural Consultant: MIAO Binhai

Lighting Consultant: Chloe ZHANG, WEI Shiyu

Soft Furnishing: Wuto Art, H&J FF&E

Signage: Wuto Art, MEEM HOUSE

Curation: Wuto Art

Curator: LU Yan

Client: CSCEC Jiuhe Development Group Co., Ltd East China Region

Client Design Team: GU Hongfei, FU Rao, QIU Yifei, XU Jie, LU Tongtong, HU Yingzhi, BI Qiu, WEI Jin

Construction Project Manager: HUANG Jinqing

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. On February 28, Chief architect YU Ting was invited to survey three potential sites in the park and select one for the new pavilion, we need to provide a comprehensive design—architecture, interior, landscape, soft furnishing, and exhibition—aimed at achieving completion and public opening by April 18. The final site chosen was the former water base by the bay. The only restriction from the park was to preserve the structures of two existing buildings and not disturb even a millimeter of surrounding greenery, including two trees abutting the façades. Meanwhile, the client hoped to incorporate ceramic curtain wall panels previously used in residential developments.