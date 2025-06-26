Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  The Lake House / Wutopia Lab

The Lake House / Wutopia Lab

The Lake House / Wutopia Lab - Image 2 of 34The Lake House / Wutopia Lab - Exterior PhotographyThe Lake House / Wutopia Lab - Exterior Photography, WoodThe Lake House / Wutopia Lab - Interior Photography, Wood, DeckThe Lake House / Wutopia Lab - More Images

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Pavilion
Shanghai, China
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Chief Architect: YU Ting
  • Project Manager: MA Liuliu
  • Project Architect: Liran SUN
  • Design Team: HUANG He, PAN Dali, XIONG Jiaxing
  • Interior Consultant Team: DAI Yunfeng, CUI Xiaoxiao, ZHAO Ruyi, QIN Liyan, LUO Renwei
  • Structural Consultant: MIAO Binhai
  • Lighting Consultant: Chloe ZHANG, WEI Shiyu
  • Soft Furnishing: Wuto Art, H&J FF&E
  • Signage: Wuto Art, MEEM HOUSE
  • Curation: Wuto Art
  • Curator: LU Yan
  • Client: CSCEC Jiuhe Development Group Co., Ltd East China Region
  • Client Design Team: GU Hongfei, FU Rao, QIU Yifei, XU Jie, LU Tongtong, HU Yingzhi, BI Qiu, WEI Jin
  • Construction Project Manager: HUANG Jinqing
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
The Lake House / Wutopia Lab - Image 2 of 34
© Guowei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. On February 28, Chief architect YU Ting was invited to survey three potential sites in the park and select one for the new pavilion, we need to provide a comprehensive design—architecture, interior, landscape, soft furnishing, and exhibition—aimed at achieving completion and public opening by April 18. The final site chosen was the former water base by the bay. The only restriction from the park was to preserve the structures of two existing buildings and not disturb even a millimeter of surrounding greenery, including two trees abutting the façades. Meanwhile, the client hoped to incorporate ceramic curtain wall panels previously used in residential developments.

Cite: "The Lake House / Wutopia Lab" 26 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

© Guowei Liu

The Lake House 美好生活体验馆 / Wutopia Lab

