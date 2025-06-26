The Lake House / Wutopia Lab

-
Architects: Wutopia Lab
- Area: 190 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Guowei Liu
-
-
- Category: Pavilion
- Chief Architect: YU Ting
- Project Manager: MA Liuliu
- Project Architect: Liran SUN
- Design Team: HUANG He, PAN Dali, XIONG Jiaxing
- Interior Consultant Team: DAI Yunfeng, CUI Xiaoxiao, ZHAO Ruyi, QIN Liyan, LUO Renwei
- Structural Consultant: MIAO Binhai
- Lighting Consultant: Chloe ZHANG, WEI Shiyu
- Soft Furnishing: Wuto Art, H&J FF&E
- Signage: Wuto Art, MEEM HOUSE
- Curation: Wuto Art
- Curator: LU Yan
- Client: CSCEC Jiuhe Development Group Co., Ltd East China Region
- Client Design Team: GU Hongfei, FU Rao, QIU Yifei, XU Jie, LU Tongtong, HU Yingzhi, BI Qiu, WEI Jin
- Construction Project Manager: HUANG Jinqing
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. On February 28, Chief architect YU Ting was invited to survey three potential sites in the park and select one for the new pavilion, we need to provide a comprehensive design—architecture, interior, landscape, soft furnishing, and exhibition—aimed at achieving completion and public opening by April 18. The final site chosen was the former water base by the bay. The only restriction from the park was to preserve the structures of two existing buildings and not disturb even a millimeter of surrounding greenery, including two trees abutting the façades. Meanwhile, the client hoped to incorporate ceramic curtain wall panels previously used in residential developments.