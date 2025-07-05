Temple Building Refurbishment Brighton Girls School / Walters & Cohen Architects

•
Brighton and Hove, United Kingdom
-
Architects: Walters & Cohen Architects
- Area: 1760 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Jim Stephenson
-
Manufacturers: BAUX, Ecophon, Fagerhult, Johnson Tiles, Junckers, Nora Flooring, Rockfon, TOPAKUSTIC, Tretford Carpet Textiles
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Schools, Refurbishment
- Lead Team: Michál Cohen, Nichola Finch, Kat Freeman
- Design Team: Walters & Cohen Architects
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Conisbee
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Troup Bywaters + Anders
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Gleeds
- Landscape Architecture: Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscape
- Project Management: Bidwells
- General Constructing: Neilcott Construction
- City: Brighton and Hove
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Brighton Girls was established in 1876 as a founding school of the Girls' Day School Trust (GDST). In 2020 the school wanted to consolidate all its accommodation on one site, which included listed buildings that were not put to their best use. From long discussions with the headteacher and GDST team, Walters & Cohen fully grasped the school's needs and came up with an innovative plan to make the best possible use of their existing spaces.