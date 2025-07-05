Temple Building Refurbishment Brighton Girls School / Walters & Cohen Architects

+ 29

Category: Schools, Refurbishment

Lead Team: Michál Cohen, Nichola Finch, Kat Freeman

Design Team: Walters & Cohen Architects

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Conisbee

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Troup Bywaters + Anders

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Gleeds

Landscape Architecture: Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscape

Project Management: Bidwells

General Constructing: Neilcott Construction

City: Brighton and Hove

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Brighton Girls was established in 1876 as a founding school of the Girls' Day School Trust (GDST). In 2020 the school wanted to consolidate all its accommodation on one site, which included listed buildings that were not put to their best use. From long discussions with the headteacher and GDST team, Walters & Cohen fully grasped the school's needs and came up with an innovative plan to make the best possible use of their existing spaces.