World
Temple Building Refurbishment Brighton Girls School / Walters & Cohen Architects - Exterior PhotographyTemple Building Refurbishment Brighton Girls School / Walters & Cohen Architects - Interior Photography, ChairTemple Building Refurbishment Brighton Girls School / Walters & Cohen Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Table, ShelvingTemple Building Refurbishment Brighton Girls School / Walters & Cohen Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, LightingTemple Building Refurbishment Brighton Girls School / Walters & Cohen Architects - More Images

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools, Refurbishment
Brighton and Hove, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Walters & Cohen Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1760
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jim Stephenson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BAUX, Ecophon, Fagerhult, Johnson Tiles, Junckers, Nora Flooring, Rockfon, TOPAKUSTIC, Tretford Carpet Textiles
  • Lead Team: Michál Cohen, Nichola Finch, Kat Freeman
  • Design Team: Walters & Cohen Architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Conisbee
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Troup Bywaters + Anders
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Gleeds
  • Landscape Architecture: Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscape
  • Project Management: Bidwells
  • General Constructing: Neilcott Construction
  • City: Brighton and Hove
  • Country: United Kingdom
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Save this picture!
Temple Building Refurbishment Brighton Girls School / Walters & Cohen Architects - Exterior Photography
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. Brighton Girls was established in 1876 as a founding school of the Girls' Day School Trust (GDST). In 2020 the school wanted to consolidate all its accommodation on one site, which included listed buildings that were not put to their best use. From long discussions with the headteacher and GDST team, Walters & Cohen fully grasped the school's needs and came up with an innovative plan to make the best possible use of their existing spaces.

Project gallery

About this office
Walters & Cohen Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Temple Building Refurbishment Brighton Girls School / Walters & Cohen Architects" 05 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031419/refurbishment-of-the-temple-building-brighton-girls-school-walters-and-cohen-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

