Kunst Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects

-
Architects: BodinChapa Architects
- Area: 420 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Witsawarut Kekina
-
Lead Architects: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop Interiors
- City: Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
- Country: Thailand
Reimagining Familiarity Through Everyday Architecture – Kunst Ayutthaya emerged from the evolving needs of the BodinChapa team and their family, to cultivate a space that supports multidimensional living and encourages organic growth. It was envisioned not simply as a building, but as a generative space—one that bears fruit, inspires, and sustains the collective growth and resilience of its people. This momentum led to a search for a "new" space that simultaneously feels deeply familiar, crafted through the full lens of BodinChapa's design language and interpretation.