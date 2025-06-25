Kunst Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects

+ 31

Reimagining Familiarity Through Everyday Architecture – Kunst Ayutthaya emerged from the evolving needs of the BodinChapa team and their family, to cultivate a space that supports multidimensional living and encourages organic growth. It was envisioned not simply as a building, but as a generative space—one that bears fruit, inspires, and sustains the collective growth and resilience of its people. This momentum led to a search for a "new" space that simultaneously feels deeply familiar, crafted through the full lens of BodinChapa's design language and interpretation.