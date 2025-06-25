Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Kunst Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand
  • Architects: BodinChapa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Witsawarut Kekina
  • Lead Architects: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue
Reimagining Familiarity Through Everyday Architecture – Kunst Ayutthaya emerged from the evolving needs of the BodinChapa team and their family, to cultivate a space that supports multidimensional living and encourages organic growth. It was envisioned not simply as a building, but as a generative space—one that bears fruit, inspires, and sustains the collective growth and resilience of its people. This momentum led to a search for a "new" space that simultaneously feels deeply familiar, crafted through the full lens of BodinChapa's design language and interpretation.

BodinChapa Architects
Cite: "Kunst Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects" 25 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031413/kunst-ayutthaya-bodinchapa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

