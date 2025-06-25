Pavilion Tess / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta

+ 18

Category: Temporary Stores

Project Team: Davi Erbs, Nathália Whehmuth, Lucas Carilli

Coordination: Henrique Azevedo

Technical Team: Anna Schmutzler

Landscape Design: O Giz de Terra

Interior Design: Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Tess Pavilion adopts strategies for passive thermal efficiency and structural decoupling. The flat roof is designed as an autonomous slab, dissociated from the main volumes, allowing for continuous ventilation and permanent shading. The positioning of the openings was studied to optimize solar gain in winter and mitigate direct sunlight in summer, reducing energy consumption and improving thermal comfort.