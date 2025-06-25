Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Stores
  4. Brazil
  5. Pavilion Tess / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta

Pavilion Tess / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta

Save

Pavilion Tess / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta - Image 2 of 23Pavilion Tess / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta - Interior PhotographyPavilion Tess / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta - Image 4 of 23Pavilion Tess / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta - Image 5 of 23Pavilion Tess / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Temporary Stores
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Category: Temporary Stores
  • Project Team: Davi Erbs, Nathália Whehmuth, Lucas Carilli
  • Coordination: Henrique Azevedo
  • Technical Team: Anna Schmutzler
  • Landscape Design: O Giz de Terra
  • Interior Design: Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pavilion Tess / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta - Image 2 of 23
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. The Tess Pavilion adopts strategies for passive thermal efficiency and structural decoupling. The flat roof is designed as an autonomous slab, dissociated from the main volumes, allowing for continuous ventilation and permanent shading. The positioning of the openings was studied to optimize solar gain in winter and mitigate direct sunlight in summer, reducing energy consumption and improving thermal comfort.

Content Loader
About this office
Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailTemporary storesBrazil
Cite: "Pavilion Tess / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta" [Pavilhão Tess / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta] 25 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031405/pavilion-tess-estudio-leonardo-zanatta> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Top #Tags