House São Pedro / FGMF

More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Architects In Charge: Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz
- Coordinators: Gabriel Mota, Juliana Cadó, Luciana Bacin
- Collaborators: Ana Orefice, André Grippi, Caio Armbrust, Ciro Dias, Diogo Mondini, Eduardo Vale, Gustavo Hohmann, João Baptistella, José Carlos Navarro, Julio de Luca, Mariana Leme, Victor Lucena
- Trainees: Michelle Vasques, Giovanna Custódio, Henrique Dias, Matheus Soares, Raquel Gregorio
- Builder: Adriano Ogushi
- Landscaping: Juliana Freitas
- Interior Design: FGMF
- Structural And Foundation Design: Uniam Engenharia e Construções
- Hydraulic And Electrical Installation Design: Uniam Engenharia e Construções
- Lighting Planner: Wentz Design
- Stones: Palimanan
- Paintwork: Protécnica
- City: Porto Feliz
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The design of this house in a gated community in the interior of São Paulo was based on the principles of taking advantage of the views of the land to the lush vegetation in the surroundings and the integration between the construction and the external area of the lot.