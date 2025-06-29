Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House São Pedro / FGMF

House São Pedro / FGMF

Save

House São Pedro / FGMF - Image 2 of 22House São Pedro / FGMF - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden, PatioHouse São Pedro / FGMF - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairHouse São Pedro / FGMF - Image 5 of 22House São Pedro / FGMF - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Architects: FGMF
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  538
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Israel Gollino
  • Category: Houses
  • Architects In Charge: Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz
  • Coordinators: Gabriel Mota, Juliana Cadó, Luciana Bacin
  • Collaborators: Ana Orefice, André Grippi, Caio Armbrust, Ciro Dias, Diogo Mondini, Eduardo Vale, Gustavo Hohmann, João Baptistella, José Carlos Navarro, Julio de Luca, Mariana Leme, Victor Lucena
  • Trainees: Michelle Vasques, Giovanna Custódio, Henrique Dias, Matheus Soares, Raquel Gregorio
  • Builder: Adriano Ogushi
  • Landscaping: Juliana Freitas
  • Interior Design: FGMF
  • Structural And Foundation Design: Uniam Engenharia e Construções
  • Hydraulic And Electrical Installation Design: Uniam Engenharia e Construções
  • Lighting Planner: Wentz Design
  • Stones: Palimanan
  • Paintwork: Protécnica
  • City: Porto Feliz
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House São Pedro / FGMF - Image 8 of 22
© Israel Gollino

Text description provided by the architects. The design of this house in a gated community in the interior of São Paulo was based on the principles of taking advantage of the views of the land to the lush vegetation in the surroundings and the integration between the construction and the external area of the lot.

Content Loader
About this office
FGMF
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House São Pedro / FGMF" [Casa São Pedro / FGMF] 29 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031404/house-sao-pedro-fgmf> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags