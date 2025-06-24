Anand Home / Hiren Patel Architect Design

+ 23

Category: Houses

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

Courtyards spill into living spaces, and the lines between inside and outside dissolve into a seamless whole. This 17,800 sq. ft. bungalow in Anand, by Hiren Patel Architects, blurs the boundaries between landscape, architecture, and interiors, creating a home where nature isn't just the backdrop but an integral part of the design. A seamless blend of spaces, light, and textures makes this home a true expression of modern luxury, bringing a new standard of sophisticated living to Anand.