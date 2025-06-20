(S)pace Pariselle Educational Building / D’HOUNDT+BAJART architectes&associés

+ 27

(S)pace Pariselle is being built in the Villeneuve d'Ascq university campus in northern France. It's an innovative architectural project, fusing daring glitch style with elements of regionalist, vernacular, romantic, and psychedelic architectural traditions. Anchored in a vision of the architecture of the future, this facility pushes back the boundaries of creativity, fusing architecture and music in transcendent harmony.