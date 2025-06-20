(S)pace Pariselle Educational Building / D’HOUNDT+BAJART architectes&associés

•
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France
-
Architects: D’HOUNDT+BAJART architectes&associés
- Area: 3906 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Guillaume Guérin
-
Manufacturers: Bega, Wienerberger, Forbo, Knauf, Rockfon
-
Lead Architects: Vincent D'Houndt, Bertrand Bajart
- Category: Educational Architecture, Other Facilities
- Design Team: Vincent D'Houndt, Bertrand Bajart, Nicolas Questroy
- Architecture Offices: Architecture Patrick Mauger
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: HDM, BEHAL
- Landscape Architecture: MUGO
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: AVLS
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: EODD
- City: Villeneuve-d'Ascq
- Country: France
(S)pace Pariselle is being built in the Villeneuve d'Ascq university campus in northern France. It's an innovative architectural project, fusing daring glitch style with elements of regionalist, vernacular, romantic, and psychedelic architectural traditions. Anchored in a vision of the architecture of the future, this facility pushes back the boundaries of creativity, fusing architecture and music in transcendent harmony.