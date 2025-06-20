Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  (S)pace Pariselle Educational Building / D'HOUNDT+BAJART architectes&associés

(S)pace Pariselle Educational Building / D’HOUNDT+BAJART architectes&associés

(S)pace Pariselle Educational Building / D'HOUNDT+BAJART architectes&associés - Exterior Photography(S)pace Pariselle Educational Building / D'HOUNDT+BAJART architectes&associés - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Chair(S)pace Pariselle Educational Building / D'HOUNDT+BAJART architectes&associés - Image 4 of 32(S)pace Pariselle Educational Building / D'HOUNDT+BAJART architectes&associés - Exterior Photography(S)pace Pariselle Educational Building / D'HOUNDT+BAJART architectes&associés - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Other Facilities
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France
  • Design Team: Vincent D'Houndt, Bertrand Bajart, Nicolas Questroy
  • Architecture Offices: Architecture Patrick Mauger
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: HDM, BEHAL
  • Landscape Architecture: MUGO
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: AVLS
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: EODD
  • City: Villeneuve-d'Ascq
  • Country: France
(S)pace Pariselle Educational Building / D’HOUNDT+BAJART architectes&associés - Exterior Photography
© Guillaume Guérin

(S)pace Pariselle is being built in the Villeneuve d'Ascq university campus in northern France. It's an innovative architectural project, fusing daring glitch style with elements of regionalist, vernacular, romantic, and psychedelic architectural traditions. Anchored in a vision of the architecture of the future, this facility pushes back the boundaries of creativity, fusing architecture and music in transcendent harmony.

About this office
D’HOUNDT+BAJART architectes&associés
Office

