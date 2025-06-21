Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Office of tho.A / Atelier tho.A

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Office Buildings, Renovation, Offices Interiors
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Atelier tho.A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Dam & Tiến
  • Lead Architects: Pham Nhan Tho
Office of tho.A / Atelier tho.A - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Quang Dam & Tiến

Text description provided by the architects. The office of the atelier tho.A is a renovation project of a former shrimp farming facility built in 2015. Upon surveying the existing condition, the design team found that the foundation and the steel-framed corrugated roof were still structurally sound and did not require demolition. The chosen approach was to retain the old structure while "grafting" a new one inside it, allowing for the creation of a multifunctional working space.

Office buildingsRenovationOffices InteriorsVietnam
Top #Tags