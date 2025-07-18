Diletto Pastas - Barrio Chino / Cupla Arquitectura - Lucia Vallve & Tomas Mielnikowicz

•
Buenos Aires, Argentina
-
- Area: 135 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Federico Kulekdjian
-
Lead Architects: Lucia Vallve, Tomas Mielnikowicz
- Category: Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
- Design Team: Ezequiel Piedrabuena, Felipe Trinchin
- City: Buenos Aires
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. Diletto III is the third gastronomic venue of the brand developed by our studio. The first location opened in 2019, followed by the second in 2024, the same year this new project was completed in the Belgrano neighborhood of Buenos Aires. The brand continuously faces the challenge of merging the tradition of fresh pasta with the dynamic experience of fast food.