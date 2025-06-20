Printing House Square / Mccullough Mulvin Architects

+ 34

Category: Educational Architecture

Design Team: Niall McCullough, Valerie Mulvin

Architecture Offices: O'Mahony Pike

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: O'Connor Sutton Cronin

Engineering & Consulting > Services: J. V. Tierney & Co.

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: SES Ltd, Cundall

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Linesight

Landscape Architecture: Stephen Diamond Associates

Country: Ireland

Text description provided by the architects. Printing House Square is the first new square to be built in Trinity for 200 years. McCullough Mulvin Architects were appointed to the project after winning a limited competition. The design creates a new gateway between college and city, opening the historic campus along what had previously been an impermeable section of Pearse Street. The courtyard form provides student accommodation, health and disability services, and a sports centre - its stone roof folding down to provide an intimate context around the 18th century Printing House.