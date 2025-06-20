Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Printing House Square / Mccullough Mulvin Architects

Educational Architecture
Ireland
  • Design Team: Niall McCullough, Valerie Mulvin
  • Architecture Offices: O'Mahony Pike
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: O'Connor Sutton Cronin
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: J. V. Tierney & Co.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: SES Ltd, Cundall
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Linesight
  • Landscape Architecture: Stephen Diamond Associates
  • Country: Ireland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Printing House Square / Mccullough Mulvin Architects
© Ros Kavanagh

Text description provided by the architects. Printing House Square is the first new square to be built in Trinity for 200 years. McCullough Mulvin Architects were appointed to the project after winning a limited competition. The design creates a new gateway between college and city, opening the historic campus along what had previously been an impermeable section of Pearse Street. The courtyard form provides student accommodation, health and disability services, and a sports centre - its stone roof folding down to provide an intimate context around the 18th century Printing House.

Mccullough Mulvin Architects
Glass
Concrete

Educational Architecture
Ireland

