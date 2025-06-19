Earth by the River Residence / Luigi Rosselli Architects

-
Architects: Luigi Rosselli Architects
Photographs:Piers Haskard, Edward Birch
Text description provided by the architects. Working on rural residential projects requires a degree of restraint from the architect's hands; a simplicity and essentiality that eschews waste. Contemporary farmhouse Earth by the River, which provides family accommodation and a studio designed as a space for artists to create and share their works and foster a sense of community, was shaped by such an approach.