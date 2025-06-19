Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Earth by the River Residence / Luigi Rosselli Architects

Earth by the River Residence / Luigi Rosselli Architects

Houses
Australia
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Architect: Yun Gao
  • Builder: Rock Solid Construction
  • Rammed Earth Construction: Earth Dwellings
  • Structural Engineer: Izzat Consulting Engineers
  • Joinery: D&L Joinery
  • Landscape Consultant: Hunter Olive Trees
  • Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Working on rural residential projects requires a degree of restraint from the architect's hands; a simplicity and essentiality that eschews waste.  Contemporary farmhouse Earth by the River, which provides family accommodation and a studio designed as a space for artists to create and share their works and foster a sense of community, was shaped by such an approach. 

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
