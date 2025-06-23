Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Fish Island Mix-Use Building University of Arts London / Henley Halebrown

Fish Island Mix-Use Building University of Arts London / Henley Halebrown

Save

Fish Island Mix-Use Building University of Arts London / Henley Halebrown - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BrickFish Island Mix-Use Building University of Arts London / Henley Halebrown - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteFish Island Mix-Use Building University of Arts London / Henley Halebrown - Interior Photography, ConcreteFish Island Mix-Use Building University of Arts London / Henley Halebrown - Interior Photography, ConcreteFish Island Mix-Use Building University of Arts London / Henley Halebrown - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, University, Dorms
Hackney Wick, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fish Island Mix-Use Building University of Arts London / Henley Halebrown - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Brick
© Rory Gaylor

Text description provided by the architects. Fish Island is a mixed-use scheme combining homes, workspace, and teaching and learning space for higher education. Fish Island was commissioned as two projects, 'West' in 2018 and 'East' in 2021. The site is the former John Broadwood & Sons piano factory on Fish Island in Hackney Wick, an old industrial neighborhood bounded by infrastructure – the A12 dual carriageway to the west, Hertford Union Canal to the northwest and the River Lea Navigation to the southeast, which separates the Island from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Fish Island West includes a residential building for 330 students, an incubator workspace for graduates of the University of the Arts London (UAL), and affordable commercial space. Fish Island East combines accommodation for a further 204 students, additional incubator workspace for graduates, and a building for Stour Trust, a local community organisation that provides affordable workspace for creatives.

Content Loader
About this office
Henley Halebrown
Office

Materials

GlassConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityOther facilitiesDormsUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityOther facilitiesDormsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Fish Island Mix-Use Building University of Arts London / Henley Halebrown" 23 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031253/university-of-arts-london-henley-halebrown> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags