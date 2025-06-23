Fish Island Mix-Use Building University of Arts London / Henley Halebrown

-
Architects: Henley Halebrown
- Area: 13405 m²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:David Grandorge, Rory Gaylor
structural Engineer: Whitby Wood, Meinhardt
Planning consultant: Future Generation, Rolfe Judd
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, University, Dorms
- Architect: Henley Halebrown
- Project Architects: Craig Linnell, Stephanie Thum-Bonanno (Henley Halebrown)
- Project Team: Gavin Hale-Brown, Simon Henley, Neil Rodgers, Benedetta Rogers, Jieun Jun, Bianca Soccetti (Henley Halebrown)
- Client: Future Generation (pre-planning) / CA Ventures (post-planning)
- Operator: Novel Student
- University: University of the Arts London
- Cost Consultant: K2 Consultancy, KS4
- Agent: KS4
- Principal Designer: Collaton Safety, Simply CDM
- Approved Building Inspector: Clarke Banks Group
- Fire Consultant: AESG, Orion Fire Engineering
- Archaeological Consultant: Archaeology Collective
- Community Engagement: Connect Consulting
- Student Accommodation: Knight Frank
- City: Hackney Wick
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Fish Island is a mixed-use scheme combining homes, workspace, and teaching and learning space for higher education. Fish Island was commissioned as two projects, 'West' in 2018 and 'East' in 2021. The site is the former John Broadwood & Sons piano factory on Fish Island in Hackney Wick, an old industrial neighborhood bounded by infrastructure – the A12 dual carriageway to the west, Hertford Union Canal to the northwest and the River Lea Navigation to the southeast, which separates the Island from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Fish Island West includes a residential building for 330 students, an incubator workspace for graduates of the University of the Arts London (UAL), and affordable commercial space. Fish Island East combines accommodation for a further 204 students, additional incubator workspace for graduates, and a building for Stour Trust, a local community organisation that provides affordable workspace for creatives.