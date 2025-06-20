The Yard, Dalian Cultural Center / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

+ 35

Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Center

Partners In Charge: Lyndon Neri, Rossana Hu

Associate In Charge: Zhao Lei

Design Team: Ivy Feng, Wenbo Da, Christine Chang, Siyu Chen, Susana Sanglas, Feiteng Feng, Haiou Xin, Ziyang Lin, Lyuqitiao Wang, Greg Wu

Interior Design: Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Client: Dalian Chuanshi Yiju Business Management Co., Ltd. - The Yard

General Contractor : Dalian Qian Sheng Feng Design Engineering Co., Ltd.

City: Dalian

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Our design for a new mixed-use creative development is located in the heart of Dalian in close proximity to university campuses and software parks. The existing compound comprises 6 buildings dating back 40 years, which formerly served as offices, warehouses, and dormitories for a chemical research institute. Our design challenge was to find an architectural language that could unify the buildings which all have varying heights and distinct facades which have undergone previous renovation efforts. The most prominent building within the site is a former workers dormitory featuring a series of wooden gates and garage stalls used for repairs in the past.