The Yard, Dalian Cultural Center / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Architects: Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
- Area: 4631 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:DONG Image, Runzi Zhu
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Center
- Partners In Charge: Lyndon Neri, Rossana Hu
- Associate In Charge: Zhao Lei
- Design Team: Ivy Feng, Wenbo Da, Christine Chang, Siyu Chen, Susana Sanglas, Feiteng Feng, Haiou Xin, Ziyang Lin, Lyuqitiao Wang, Greg Wu
- Interior Design: Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
- Client: Dalian Chuanshi Yiju Business Management Co., Ltd. - The Yard
- General Contractor : Dalian Qian Sheng Feng Design Engineering Co., Ltd.
- City: Dalian
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Our design for a new mixed-use creative development is located in the heart of Dalian in close proximity to university campuses and software parks. The existing compound comprises 6 buildings dating back 40 years, which formerly served as offices, warehouses, and dormitories for a chemical research institute. Our design challenge was to find an architectural language that could unify the buildings which all have varying heights and distinct facades which have undergone previous renovation efforts. The most prominent building within the site is a former workers dormitory featuring a series of wooden gates and garage stalls used for repairs in the past.