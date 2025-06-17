Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Villa O / YCL studio

Villa O / YCL studio

Villa O / YCL studio

  • Architects: YCL studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  237
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonas Garbačauskas, Norbert Tukaj
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Brolis Timber, UAB, Doleta, UAB
  • Lead Architects: Tomas Umbrasas, Aidas Barzda, Tautvydas Vileikis
Villa O / YCL studio - Image 2 of 39
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Text description provided by the architects. Villa O is nestled in a natural setting on a spacious lakeside plot. Positioned at the highest point of the site with a stunning panoramic view, the 237 m² house opens to all four cardinal directions. Departing from the standard house form, this circular volume becomes an architectural sculpture – an organic response to an undefined environment. Four semi-enclosed, sunken courtyards are integrated into the structure, naturally blending the interior with the outdoors. These courtyards are a key conceptual element: they preserve the purity of the building's form, frame views, and draw nature into the home's interior.

YCL studio
