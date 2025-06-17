Villa O / YCL studio

+ 34

Houses • Lithuania Architects: YCL studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 237 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Leonas Garbačauskas, Norbert Tukaj

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Brolis Timber, UAB , Doleta, UAB

Lead Architects: Tomas Umbrasas, Aidas Barzda, Tautvydas Vileikis

Text description provided by the architects. Villa O is nestled in a natural setting on a spacious lakeside plot. Positioned at the highest point of the site with a stunning panoramic view, the 237 m² house opens to all four cardinal directions. Departing from the standard house form, this circular volume becomes an architectural sculpture – an organic response to an undefined environment. Four semi-enclosed, sunken courtyards are integrated into the structure, naturally blending the interior with the outdoors. These courtyards are a key conceptual element: they preserve the purity of the building's form, frame views, and draw nature into the home's interior.