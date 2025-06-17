Villa O / YCL studio

-
Architects: YCL studio
- Area: 237 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Leonas Garbačauskas, Norbert Tukaj
-
Manufacturers: Brolis Timber, UAB, Doleta, UAB
-
Lead Architects: Tomas Umbrasas, Aidas Barzda, Tautvydas Vileikis
Text description provided by the architects. Villa O is nestled in a natural setting on a spacious lakeside plot. Positioned at the highest point of the site with a stunning panoramic view, the 237 m² house opens to all four cardinal directions. Departing from the standard house form, this circular volume becomes an architectural sculpture – an organic response to an undefined environment. Four semi-enclosed, sunken courtyards are integrated into the structure, naturally blending the interior with the outdoors. These courtyards are a key conceptual element: they preserve the purity of the building's form, frame views, and draw nature into the home's interior.