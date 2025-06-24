Re-folded House / Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses

-
Architects: Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses
- Area: 470 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Ema Peter
Manufacturers: Accoya, Gaggenau, FSB Franz Schneider Brakel, CEA Design, Forbes and Lomax
Lead Architects: Matt McLeod, Lisa Bovell
Text description provided by the architects. In an unusual occurrence, our client approached us with a request to re-conceptualize a house mid-way through construction as she took over management of the project from her parents. As a younger person, she came in with new ideas and a different perspective. She asked us to critically reconsider typical programmatic uses and relationships that commonly occur in residential design.