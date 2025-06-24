Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Re-folded House / Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses

Text description provided by the architects. In an unusual occurrence, our client approached us with a request to re-conceptualize a house mid-way through construction as she took over management of the project from her parents. As a younger person, she came in with new ideas and a different perspective. She asked us to critically reconsider typical programmatic uses and relationships that commonly occur in residential design.

