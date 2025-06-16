Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. France
  5. The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana

The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana

Save

The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - Image 2 of 28The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - Interior PhotographyThe Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - Image 4 of 28The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - Image 5 of 28The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installation
Paris, France
  • Category: Installation
  • Studio Ossidiana Team: Alessandra Covini, Giovanni Bellotti and Klaas van der Molen with Viktoria Bacheva, Pedro Daniel Pantaleone, Anna Halek, Ruth Gonzalez, Mariagiulia Pistonese
  • Video Game Designer: Alice Bucknell
  • Curators: Jean-Max Colard, Joséphine Huppert, Alice Pialoux, assisted by Daphné Carreras
  • Producer Of The Soft Palace:: Luigi D’Oro Studio, Arguzia srl
  • Curators Of The Assembly Of Objects:: Olivier Zeitoun, Iris Carton Eldin
  • Head Of Design And Industrial Prospective: Marie-Ange Brayer
  • Collection Attachée, Design Department: Mathilde Vallée
  • Production Manager: Barbara Kugler
  • Sceneographer: Celine Coffin
  • Space Manager:: Charlotte Cochelin
  • Artworks Manager: Nina Genonceau
  • Audiovisual Management: Alexandre Lebugle
  • Stage Management: François Pegalajar, Robin Vieville, Fabrice Pleynet
  • Interpreters: Marguerite Capelle, Caroline Ferrard, Adèle Hattemer, Yves Tixier
  • Partnership Coordination: Anaïs Izard, Camille Gorret
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - Image 2 of 28
© Riccardo de Vecchi

Text description provided by the architects. Last summer, as the Pompidou was preparing to close its doors to the public, we began to imagine a nomadic embassy for the museum, which could travel and host its people, art, and events during the Beaubourg's renovation. Its first destination, the Salon d'Honneur within the Grand Palais.

Save this picture!
The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - Interior Photography
© Riccardo de Vecchi
Save this picture!
The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - Image 22 of 28
Axonometry
Save this picture!
The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - Image 4 of 28
© Riccardo de Vecchi

We thought of this place as a soft palace, an address for big and small assemblies, events, exhibitions, where to be together, play, discuss, listen, but also where one could hide, have a nap, choose to be alone, and find the intimacy of a shelter a few steps away from a public assembly or a performance.

Save this picture!
The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - Image 5 of 28
© Riccardo de Vecchi

We designed the Soft Palace as a vast textile surface, a carpet folded and rolled onto itself to become a gigantic garment, of which every crease and fold could be explored, and every pocket inhabited. Once we step on it, we can move barefoot, lie or sit anywhere, take a stroll between exhibitions, performances, and games, participate in the collective choreography of its movements and events, or peek from the sheltered privacy of a side pocket.

Save this picture!
The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - Interior Photography
© Riccardo de Vecchi

Within the Soft Palace, any place can become the stage for an assembly, an event, or a performance, and we hope that every visitor will be both actor and spectator in the collective choreography of their day-to-day life.

Save this picture!
The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - Interior Photography
© Riccardo de Vecchi
Save this picture!
The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - Image 28 of 28
Sketch 06
Save this picture!
The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - Image 6 of 28
© Riccardo de Vecchi

The Soft Palace is an installation developed as part of the Fun Palace, an initiative of Centre Pompidou x GrandPalaisRmn. The project is hosting the video game Nightcrawlers by artist Alice Bucknell, and a selection of design pieces from the Centre Pompidou's collection curated by Olivier Zeitoun and Marie-Ange Brayer. The Fun Palace is developed in collaboration with philosopher Emanuele Coccia and curated by Jean-Max Colard, Joséphine Huppert and Alice Pialoux. The Fun Palace is a co-production of the Centre Pompidou and GrandPalaisRmn with the support of the Chanel Culture Fund.

Save this picture!
The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana - Image 9 of 28
© Riccardo de Vecchi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Grand Palais, Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Ossidiana
Office

Material

Fabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationFrance

Materials and Tags

FabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationFrance
Cite: "The Fun Palace Installation / Studio Ossidiana" 16 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031124/the-fun-palace-installation-studio-ossidiana> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags