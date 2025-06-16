Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio

Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio

Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Stairs, Handrail

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture, Gallery, Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio - Exterior Photography
© Prayoon Tesprateep

Text description provided by the architects. Brick Journey is an architectural project that harmonizes conceptual interpretation with spatial design, blending various functions and local aesthetics. This vibrant space encompasses a residence, café, and art galleries. The initial concept is inspired by the journey of the owner, a doctor with a profound passion for ancient art. As an art collector, he has traveled the world to acquire unique masterpieces. He envisioned his home not only as a place to live but also as a sanctuary for his cherished collection. The architect responded to this vision by creating a spatial narrative that encourages exploration. A curving wall weaves through the layout, guiding and distorting the circulation to create a sense of wandering-inviting visitors to discover the space as their own personal journey.

Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio - Image 6 of 20
© Prayoon Tesprateep
Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio - Image 20 of 20
First Floor Plan
Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio - Image 4 of 20
© Prayoon Tesprateep
Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio - Image 8 of 20
© Prayoon Tesprateep
Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio - Image 5 of 20
© Prayoon Tesprateep

Upon approaching the site, the first impression is marked by a small, enclosed entrance framed by the curved wall. This design element creates a sense of tension and curiosity, gently pushing visitors to step inside. Above this entrance lies an observation area, symbolizing a point where beginning and end converge. Passing through the threshold, visitors encounter a small pond on the right, accompanied by an empty frame moment of reflection that the owner holds dear. This area includes a multipurpose space used for temporary exhibitions and gatherings, and includes bathroom facilities. This room is connected to an outdoor courtyard, which also takes advantage of the beautiful view and ventilation.

Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio - Exterior Photography
© Prayoon Tesprateep
Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Concrete
© Prayoon Tesprateep

On the left side of the site lies the café and reception area. A significant feature here is the expansive courtyard, which benefits from the shade of a large, existing tree that has grown since the owner's childhood. The café is designed with floor-to-ceiling windows, providing unobstructed views of the courtyard and artifacts suspended throughout the space. A unique element is the incorporation of antique doors from the owner's collection, seamlessly merging art and architecture.

Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, Concrete, Beam
© Prayoon Tesprateep
Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Prayoon Tesprateep

The second floor is dedicated primarily to galleries. A staircase leads to a temporary exhibition space suitable for smaller-scale paintings. The two main buildings are connected via a steel bridge, which leads to the upper level of the café. This section houses an exhibition featuring pieces from the Indian subcontinent. Turning at this point leads visitors back to the multipurpose area via an original Art Nouveau staircase, while continuing forward completes the journey, returning to the elevated observation point—the symbolic end of the path.

Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Stairs, Handrail
© Prayoon Tesprateep
Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio - Image 7 of 20
© Prayoon Tesprateep

This architecture prominently features brick; the choice of using brick as the main material is due to the revival of ancient architecture, as brick used to be the dominant material used in building and construction. Therefore, utilizing various types of brick and construction techniques to create texture, depth, and a sense of timelessness throughout the project is metaphorical to a journey of brick building this architectural piece.

Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio - Image 17 of 20
© Prayoon Tesprateep

Volume Matrix studio
Brick

Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit, Gallery, Residential Architecture, Houses, Thailand

"Brick Journey / Volume Matrix studio" 16 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

