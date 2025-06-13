Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Sweden
  Villa Butter / Ateljé Ö

Villa Butter / Ateljé Ö

Villa Butter / Ateljé Ö

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Sweden
  Architects: Atelje O
  Area: 250
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Erik Lefvander, Martin Brusewitz
  Lead Architects: Joel Winsnes, Mats Wahlström Walter
  Category: Houses
  Design Team: Ateljé Ö
  Construction Drawings And Execution: Ateljé Ö
  Building Permit: Skälsö Arkitekter
  Country: Sweden
Villa Butter / Ateljé Ö
© Martin Brusewitz

Text description provided by the architects. What first catches the visitor's eye when arriving at the heavy structure Villa Butter is the spectacular view. The project sits right on the edge of a 20-meter cliff overlooking the ocean. But more vital to how the project was designed and planned was the beautiful grove the house sits in. The sun playing through the greenery, the scent of elderflower, the pines perfect in their imperfection, and the ground and tree trunks covered in ivy… like an enchanted forest.

Villa Butter / Ateljé Ö
© Erik Lefvander
Villa Butter / Ateljé Ö
Plan
Villa Butter / Ateljé Ö - Interior Photography, Wood
© Erik Lefvander

In Villa Butter, the lines between outside and inside are blurred, making the interior of the house a tamed part of the lushness outside. And that to the character of the house, soul if you may, is way more defining than the breathtaking view.

Villa Butter / Ateljé Ö - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Erik Lefvander
Villa Butter / Ateljé Ö - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Chair
© Erik Lefvander

The materials used are oak, concrete, glass and copper. A lot of work was put into finding the perfect cement render and application technique to achieve the right texture for the facade. The project is designed with a very obvious rhythm. At the same time the plan of the house is sprung from the program and not the opposite, leading to the structures of the project being not rectangular but extended and formed after the functions they hold.

Villa Butter / Ateljé Ö
© Erik Lefvander
Villa Butter / Ateljé Ö
Section
Villa Butter / Ateljé Ö
© Erik Lefvander

In more ways than one, Villa Butter is about connectedness. On the site stood old ruins from former structures, for example, an old stone wall. Yesterday is over, it's a different day. Villa Butters' elegant and modern shape talks to tomorrow, but the old walls have been kept as a way to connect also to yesterday. The project is a massive, heavy structure with a very serious character, but it also has surprising, playful elements such as varnished, deep blue elements breaking up the perfection.

Villa Butter / Ateljé Ö
© Martin Brusewitz

Project gallery

Atelje O
Steel, Concrete

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Sweden

Cite: "Villa Butter / Ateljé Ö" 13 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031104/villa-butter-atelje-o> ISSN 0719-8884

