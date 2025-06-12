Dom-Ino Hub / Atelier tho.A

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. Once a neoclassical villa—part of a continuous "wall" that separated the community from the Saigon River—Dom-Ino has been transformed into an open structure, where architecture, the river, and people can reconnect. Born from a shared empathy between the client and the architect, the project removed thick walls and partitions, turning an enclosed, isolated house into a porous, multifunctional space where daily activities unfold in light, breeze, and greenery.

The structure is reorganized around three key elements: open floor plates, a lightweight frame, and sloped verandas—a localized reinterpretation of Le Corbusier's Dom-ino system. At the river-facing corner, the gently curved roof evokes the form of traditional communal houses, softened by rattan cladding that tempers the steel frame and introduces a tactile contrast. A vivid blue spiral staircase serves as the sculptural anchor of the space, guiding movement through the layered functions of a café, exhibition, and co-working areas.

Located on fertile riverfront land, vegetation is preserved and enriched, slipping beneath the eaves to form pockets of shade, softening the sun, and enriching the spatial rhythm. Dom-Ino is our way of retelling a once-interrupted story—not only between architecture and nature, but between people and the river that has long shaped their lives.