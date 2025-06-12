Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Dom-Ino Hub / Atelier tho.A

Dom-Ino Hub / Atelier tho.A

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Renovation, Coffee Shop Interiors
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Dom-Ino Hub / Atelier tho.A
© Anh Chương, Banh shimano

Text description provided by the architects. Once a neoclassical villa—part of a continuous "wall" that separated the community from the Saigon River—Dom-Ino has been transformed into an open structure, where architecture, the river, and people can reconnect. Born from a shared empathy between the client and the architect, the project removed thick walls and partitions, turning an enclosed, isolated house into a porous, multifunctional space where daily activities unfold in light, breeze, and greenery.

Dom-Ino Hub / Atelier tho.A - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Anh Chương, Banh shimano
Dom-Ino Hub / Atelier tho.A
Diagram
Dom-Ino Hub / Atelier tho.A
© Anh Chương, Banh shimano
Dom-Ino Hub / Atelier tho.A - Interior Photography, Chair, Balcony, Courtyard, Patio
© Anh Chương, Banh shimano
Dom-Ino Hub / Atelier tho.A - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Column
© Anh Chương, Banh shimano
Dom-Ino Hub / Atelier tho.A
© Anh Chương, Banh shimano

The structure is reorganized around three key elements: open floor plates, a lightweight frame, and sloped verandas—a localized reinterpretation of Le Corbusier's Dom-ino system. At the river-facing corner, the gently curved roof evokes the form of traditional communal houses, softened by rattan cladding that tempers the steel frame and introduces a tactile contrast. A vivid blue spiral staircase serves as the sculptural anchor of the space, guiding movement through the layered functions of a café, exhibition, and co-working areas.

Dom-Ino Hub / Atelier tho.A - Interior Photography, Chair, Glass
© Anh Chương, Banh shimano
Dom-Ino Hub / Atelier tho.A
© Anh Chương, Banh shimano

Located on fertile riverfront land, vegetation is preserved and enriched, slipping beneath the eaves to form pockets of shade, softening the sun, and enriching the spatial rhythm. Dom-Ino is our way of retelling a once-interrupted story—not only between architecture and nature, but between people and the river that has long shaped their lives.

Dom-Ino Hub / Atelier tho.A - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Anh Chương, Banh shimano

Project location

Address:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Atelier tho.A
