World
Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen

Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture
Zürich, Switzerland
  • Architects: Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Federico Farinatti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  RAICO, Troldtekt, DLW, Embru, Kvadrat, Mosa, Seledue, Silent Gliss, TULUX, Wicona
  • Lead Team: Mathias Gunz, Michael Künzle
  • Design Team: Sandro Christen, Lilian Pala, Ariane Senn, Jana Läpple, Elettra Carnelli, Guillaume Guisan, Takahisa Nakagawa
  • City: Zürich
  • Country: Switzerland
Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Federico Farinatti

Text description provided by the architects. The new vocational school for construction trades is located in a central area of Zurich, Switzerland. Gunz & Künzle Architects designed the building to maximize the number of classrooms while also creating valuable public spaces for the neighborhood.

Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography
© Federico Farinatti
Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Image 33 of 46
Ground Floor Plan
Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Image 3 of 46
© Federico Farinatti

The slender building follows the street and creates a spacious courtyard that connects to the public functions on the school's first floor. This piano nobile, which acts as a truss frame structure, is suspended over the gymnasiums that extend from the basement to the ground floor. While the upper floors of classrooms are organized efficiently in a grid, the piano nobile forms an open landscape that the school can occupy flexibly.

Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Interior Photography
© Federico Farinatti
Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Image 39 of 46
Section A
Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Federico Farinatti

Robust materials, multifunctional furniture, and curtain partitions allow for exhibitions, events, and even practical building workshops. The concrete structure of this project provides a sturdy framework that can be filled in and refined as needed.

Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Image 4 of 46
© Federico Farinatti
Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Image 42 of 46
Section D
Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Interior Photography
© Federico Farinatti
Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Glass
© Federico Farinatti

This construction kit offers both a strategy for sustainability and a versatile architectural vocabulary that is distinctive yet open to appropriation and adaptation. The result is an architecture that is not based on preset images, but rather makes the construction and appropriation process itself its subject.

Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Federico Farinatti

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Zürich, Switzerland

About this office
Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen" 12 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031073/vocational-school-for-building-trades-zurich-gunz-and-kunzle-architekt-star-innen> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags