Vocational School for Building Trades / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen

Category: Educational Architecture

Lead Team: Mathias Gunz, Michael Künzle

Design Team: Sandro Christen, Lilian Pala, Ariane Senn, Jana Läpple, Elettra Carnelli, Guillaume Guisan, Takahisa Nakagawa

City: Zürich

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. The new vocational school for construction trades is located in a central area of Zurich, Switzerland. Gunz & Künzle Architects designed the building to maximize the number of classrooms while also creating valuable public spaces for the neighborhood.

The slender building follows the street and creates a spacious courtyard that connects to the public functions on the school's first floor. This piano nobile, which acts as a truss frame structure, is suspended over the gymnasiums that extend from the basement to the ground floor. While the upper floors of classrooms are organized efficiently in a grid, the piano nobile forms an open landscape that the school can occupy flexibly.

Robust materials, multifunctional furniture, and curtain partitions allow for exhibitions, events, and even practical building workshops. The concrete structure of this project provides a sturdy framework that can be filled in and refined as needed.

This construction kit offers both a strategy for sustainability and a versatile architectural vocabulary that is distinctive yet open to appropriation and adaptation. The result is an architecture that is not based on preset images, but rather makes the construction and appropriation process itself its subject.