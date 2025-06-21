  1. ArchDaily
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Sweden
  Djupvike House and Studio / Ateljé Ö

Djupvike House and Studio / Ateljé Ö

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Östergarn, Sweden
  • Architects: Atelje O
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Martin Brusewitz
  • Lead Architects: Joel Winsnes, Mats Wahlström Walter
Text description provided by the architects. Ateljé Djupvike is an artist's vision of a combined home and studio designed and brought to life by Ateljé Ö. It is an extremely thought-through house that was thoroughly formed in a several-year-long collaboration between the architect and the client, along with a number of artisans and artists (all friends and colleagues of the client).

Atelje O
GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden

Cite: "Djupvike House and Studio / Ateljé Ö" 21 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

