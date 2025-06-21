Djupvike House and Studio / Ateljé Ö

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Ateljé Djupvike is an artist's vision of a combined home and studio designed and brought to life by Ateljé Ö. It is an extremely thought-through house that was thoroughly formed in a several-year-long collaboration between the architect and the client, along with a number of artisans and artists (all friends and colleagues of the client).