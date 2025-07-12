Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Savannah House and Savannen Pavilion / Ateljé Ö

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Bungenäs, Sweden
  • Architects: Atelje O
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andy Liffner
  • Category: Houses
  • Office Lead Architects: Joel Winsnes, Mats Wahlström Walter
  • Design Team: Ateljé Ö
  • City: Bungenäs
  • Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. Savannah 8 - Savannah 8 is named after the architect's nickname for the small, barren field the project is built next to. Tall grass, singular bushes, and a few crooked junipers, a Swedish little version of a savannah. Situated in Bungenäs, right next to the ocean on the island of Gotland. But the inspiration for the house comes not from nature but from industry. An everyday life image of a transformer substation kiosk was the first reference image when the conceptual work began. On site, a couple of old concrete blocks were found and worked around. The harsh expression matches the surroundings, as the house is next door neighbor with bunkers and other remnants of military activity. The project was a dream assignment. A restricted budget but complete artistic freedom meant both a very obvious framework in one aspect, as well as no framework at all. The limited budget forced clever solutions.

Cite: "Savannah House and Savannen Pavilion / Ateljé Ö" 12 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031065/savannah-house-and-savannen-pavilion-atelje-o> ISSN 0719-8884

