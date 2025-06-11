Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. NHÀ QUANH SÂN House / AD+studio

NHÀ QUANH SÂN House / AD+studio

NHÀ QUANH SÂN House / AD+studio - Image 2 of 22NHÀ QUANH SÂN House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, GlassNHÀ QUANH SÂN House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, HandrailNHÀ QUANH SÂN House / AD+studio - Image 5 of 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: AD+studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  92
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dung Huynh
  • Lead Architects: Nguyen Dang Anh Dung
NHÀ QUANH SÂN House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Handrail
© Dung Huynh

Text description provided by the architects. In the layout of traditional Vietnamese houses, the yard always plays the role of immediate space, a place connecting people with nature, and between family members. For those who have moved from the countryside to the city, that image is not only a nostalgic memory but also a present-day need, just like the homeowner of this house, a full-time mother who always takes care of her family.

NHÀ QUANH SÂN House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Handrail
© Dung Huynh

She longs for a place to live fully, to rest, to foster affection and nurture the soul, to love and raise her children, surrounded by nature and family. Concern about the suffixes and confinement often found in urban townhouses became the driving force for envisioning a "countryside home within the city" - a place with a courtyard, a patch of sky, and expanses of open space.

NHÀ QUANH SÂN House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass
© Dung Huynh

In a broader view, this desire also a question that we often raise when working with town house project: how can the "atrium" go beyond being a mere technical solution for light and ventilation, to become a true "courtyard" - a place where people can feel nature, slow down, and connect with one another?

NHÀ QUANH SÂN House / AD+studio - Image 2 of 22
© Dung Huynh
NHÀ QUANH SÂN House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass
© Dung Huynh

This project is an attempt to recreate the spirit of rural spatiality within the confines of an urban townhouse. Each "house" unit in the complex has its courtyard, acting as a microclimate buffer and an open living space. These courtyards are vertically stacked and connected through an open space at the rear. Shared functions - rather than being enclosed indoors - are organized externally to maximize ventilation and enhance interaction among family members.

NHÀ QUANH SÂN House / AD+studio - Image 5 of 22
© Dung Huynh
NHÀ QUANH SÂN House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Handrail
© Dung Huynh

The image of a rural roof, where memories of grandmothers and mothers are preserved, is the primary inspiration for the project's form. The slanted design language is consistently applied to evoke the familiar silhouette of traditional roofs and soften the rigid layering often found in townhouses. The interwoven rooflines surrounding the shared courtyard gently evoke the subconscious, offering a sense of familiarity for those who have left their hometowns behind - and, like an invisible thread of kinship, pass on warmth and connection across generations.

NHÀ QUANH SÂN House / AD+studio - Image 21 of 22
© Dung Huynh

