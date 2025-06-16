Buildner Announces Winners of the MICROHOME Kingspan Competition with 100,000 EUR Prize Fund

Buildner, in collaboration with building materials manufacturer Kingspan, has announced the winners of the MICROHOME Kingspan Edition with a 100,000 EUR prize fund.

The MICROHOME Kingspan Edition invited participants to conceptualize an off-grid modular dwelling for a hypothetical young professional couple, with a total floor area not exceeding 25 square meters. This challenge encouraged innovative thinking in spatial organization, distinctive aesthetics, and the use of state-of-the-art technologies and materials. The competition had no geographical restrictions on the hypothetical sites, allowing for unlimited creativity whether urban or rural. Participants were asked to focus on key design considerations including community integration, sustainability and environmental impact, affordability and accessibility, adaptability and scalability, and educational and social awareness.

The global housing crisis is intensifying, with rising property costs and insufficient housing supply affecting millions. As urban areas grow and environmental concerns increase, there is a pressing need for affordable, sustainable, and compact housing solutions. Architects are crucial in addressing this issue by designing efficient and environmentally responsible homes. Compact living offers a practical approach to providing affordable housing while supporting sustainable urban development. By focusing on these aspects, architects can contribute to creating functional and equitable housing solutions that meet current and future needs.

First Prize Winner: 40,000 EUR

Project title: Monsoon Pontoon

Authors: Thomas William Ewing, from the United Kingdom

Monsoon Pontoon is a flood-resilient microhome designed for the extreme monsoon conditions of Bangladesh. It incorporates an off-grid, amphibious structure that adapts to rising water levels. Built with locally sourced, sustainable materials like bamboo and recycled plastics, the design draws from traditional flood mitigation strategies, such as mound houses and stilt structures. Modular in nature, the home can evolve over time to meet changing needs. Environmental systems including rainwater harvesting, solar energy, and wastewater filtration are integrated. The flexible canopy system enhances passive cooling and ventilation, supporting comfortable living in humid climates while ensuring community resilience during seasonal floods.

This proposal addresses a highly relevant local challenge—flooding in Bangladesh—with a practical, context-specific solution that leverages locally available materials and construction techniques. The floatable microhome concept demonstrates a strong sensitivity to environmental conditions, incorporating structural reinforcements to withstand monsoon winds and seasonal flooding. This resilience, paired with material familiarity, supports both cultural and climatic appropriateness. While the interior layout could benefit from greater spatial optimisation—particularly in terms of material usage and openness—the design aligns well with local living norms and represents a socially grounded and technically thoughtful response to a pressing issue.

—Sandra del Bove

It's very clever and creative to consider a floating home especially when the climate changes are making greater changes to the weather conditions around the world. The design itself is beautiful and unique, as well as reflecting local architecture and materials.

—Flora Lee

This design takes a proactive and resilient approach to one of the most urgent climate-related threats: extreme flooding. The design prioritizes safety without sacrificing livability by elevating or floating the structure above projected flood levels and incorporating water-resistant materials. The inclusion of permeable surfaces, rainwater diversion systems, and landscape elements that manage stormwater runoff shows a comprehensive understanding of site-specific hydrology. What's particularly impressive is the integration of these systems into a cohesive aesthetic—proof that resilience and beauty can coexist. This is a forward-thinking model for climate-adaptive housing that's both practical and empowering for vulnerable communities.

—Brent Trenga

A beautiful approach based on vernacular architecture combining tradition and sustainability, within a beautiful and functional small structure.

—Silvana Ordinas

Second Prize Winner: 20,000 EUR

Project title: Microhome 'Jenga'

Authors: Yi Yang Chai, from Malaysia

Microhome 'Jenga' proposes a modular retrofit strategy for abandoned high-rise structures in "ghost cities," transforming them into self-sustaining vertical neighborhoods. The design utilizes prefabricated microhome modules built with low-carbon, renewable materials, emphasizing modularity, lightweight construction, and adaptability. Stacked into customizable configurations, the modules integrate with reused building cores, incorporating communal gardens, renewable energy, water recycling systems, and local food production. The project aims to address affordable housing shortages and sustainability challenges while minimizing embodied carbon. It offers a scalable model for urban regeneration, using existing infrastructure to create resilient, compact communities adapted to future environmental and social needs.

The proposal addresses a real problem and provides an interesting solution of an interesting capsule plug-in vertical living concept. The design outcome of each microhome is well resolved but misses on innovation of the overall aggregation concept. It relies fully on sound and safe abandoned structures to be inhabited, making the proposal less viable and too specific.

—Paulo Flores

I found it interesting that the abandoned structures were chosen as potential sites, and I appreciated how the proposals turned them into an idea with modularity, sustainability, and biophilia.

—Flora Lee

This design presents an innovative and much-needed approach to urban housing by reimagining underutilized vertical spaces. Transforming empty shell towers into modular housing units is a smart response to both the housing crisis and urban density challenges. The modular concept allows for flexibility, speed of deployment, and cost-efficiency, while also breathing new life into dormant structures. It's encouraging to see thoughtful integration of shared amenities, natural light solutions, and vertical green spaces, which contribute to both livability and sustainability. This type of adaptive reuse not only revitalizes city skylines but also aligns with circular design principles—an exciting blueprint for future urban development.

—Brent Trenga

Third Prize Winner: 10,000 EUR

Project title: From the Ashes

Authors: Jeremy Minh An Nguyên, Cecilia Loretta Egidi, Ricardo Solar Lezama and Jonathan Cole Mcdonell, from Italy

This project addresses wildfire recovery by combining off-grid sustainability strategies with modular construction and passive house principles. Built from cross-laminated timber with charred wood cladding for fire resistance, the design integrates water harvesting, solar energy systems, and biogenic septic treatment. Flexible shutter elements extend living spaces outdoors, while maintaining resilience against environmental risks. The proposal supports community rebuilding through clustered site planning that fosters local connections and economic stability. Aimed at urban infill redevelopment, the project offers a scalable, low-carbon housing solution that emphasizes accessibility, energy independence, and protection from future disasters.

This design is a strong step forward in wildfire-resilient architecture. The use of non-combustible materials like metal roofing, tempered glass, and fiber cement siding shows a clear commitment to fire safety without compromising aesthetics. I especially appreciate the defensible space integration—creating a buffer zone with low-flammability landscaping is both smart and sustainable. It's also great to see vent systems designed to block embers, and the layout of the structure itself appears to promote firebreaks and safe zones. Overall, it's a well-balanced approach that marries modern design with environmental resilience.

—Brent Trenga

I appreciated addressing one of the most traumatizing events in the recent. It was approached with a clever perspective, and with a thoughtful design. I especially appreciated the extended outdoor areas to help make the microhome bigger than it actually is.

—Flora Lee

The proposal incorporates clever ways to use and adapt the interior and the exterior spaces to propose privacy while incorporating a sense of community fostering. The geometric definition allows good use of the vertical space with good indirect light and additional usable areas.

—Paulo Flores

A good idea with site specific solutions, and thoughts around sharing and privacy. Is the house supposed to be closed like a cocoon every night, or just when leaving town? If it is to be closed every night it seems a little claustrophobic.

—Anne Cecilie Haug

A robust and context-responsive design, developed to withstand challenging environmental conditions while addressing the urgent need for rapid reconstruction following a disaster. Sustainability is clearly embedded in both the off-grid capabilities and material considerations, while the interior and exterior spaces are thoughtfully optimised to serve diverse user needs. Importantly, the microhome is conceived not as an isolated unit, but as part of a wider community infrastructure, allowing social interaction. The lofty design brings in natural light, enhancing spatial quality and comfort.

—Sandra del Bove

Buildner Student Award: 10,000 EUR

Project title: First Aid Kit

Authors: łukasz Michał Danilczuk, Ewa Helena Maniak and Karolina Maria Rorat, from Poland

First Aid Kit is a modular microhome system designed for rapid deployment in response to displacement crises. Based on prefabrication and passive house principles, the system adapts to varied climates through adjustable construction elements such as wall thickness and shading devices. Units can operate independently or aggregate into larger structures around communal spaces, supporting long-term integration and social resilience. Lightweight prefabricated modules minimize embodied carbon and can be easily transported, assembled, and later disassembled for reuse. The project proposes a flexible, scalable housing model that addresses both immediate shelter needs and sustainable urban redevelopment.

The proposal incorporates well thought principles for solving community building into the modular design of the microhome. This approach results in an interesting holistic approach that focuses on providing a good living environment for each module as well as for social interaction with outdoor social spaces. The scalability of the proposal seems well developed and welcoming.

—Paulo Flores

It's a beautiful design with a creative consideration for the outdoor and social spaces.

—Flora Lee

This design takes a compassionate and practical approach to one of the most pressing humanitarian challenges of our time. By prioritizing rapid deployability, durability, and cultural adaptability, the architecture responds directly to the urgent needs of displaced populations. The modular, scalable layout allows communities to grow organically while maintaining dignity and safety. It's especially commendable to see attention paid to local climate conditions, sustainable materials, and spaces that support mental well-being, like communal courtyards and shaded gathering areas. This is more than just shelter—it's a framework for rebuilding lives with resilience, respect, and humanity.

—Brent Trenga

Buildner Sustainability Award: 10,000 EUR

Project title: Taking the Country's Side

Authors: Hubert Pierre Olivier Charlaix, Emmanuel Pierre Hamelin and Benjamin Florent Philippe Vitry, from France

This project proposes small-scale housing integrated with agricultural production on the outskirts of Avignon. Prefabricated units constructed with lightweight timber frames and no cement are assembled on-site, incorporating autonomous systems for water collection, greywater treatment, solar energy, and composting. The layout fosters community resilience through cooperative living structures and shared food production, supporting local markets and reducing dependence on fossil-fuel-based agriculture. Designed for farming couples, the model emphasizes land stewardship, modular scalability, and environmental adaptation, positioning microhomes as active agents in regional food networks and sustainable urban expansion strategies.

This submission presents a distinctive and commendable perspective by linking architecture with urban agriculture, offering a good response to both housing and food system challenges in cities. The design is intentionally rudimentary and robust, tailored to users who would spend significant time outdoors engaged in farming activities. While the exterior and environmental functionality are well considered, the interior appears less developed, with limited spatial optimisation for two occupants.

—Sandra del Bove

Kingspan Award Winner: 10,000 EUR

Project title: Floaterra

Authors: Yi Yan and Andres Felipe Pineda , from the United States

Floaterra is a modular, climate-adaptive microhome system designed for resilience in the face of environmental instability. It integrates prefabricated, high-performance materials with systems for autonomous water collection, renewable energy generation, and hydroponic food production. Adaptable walls, retractable furniture, and passive climate strategies enable flexible spatial configurations and efficient energy use. Capable of floating or terrestrial installation, Floaterra supports self-sufficient living across varied landscapes, responding to sea level rise and climate migration. The modular design emphasizes rapid assembly, scalability, and minimal environmental impact, providing a dynamic model for future housing in vulnerable regions.

Highlighted Projects

Project title: HABITA+

Authors: Bruno Ernani De Mendonca Campos and Caio Nepomuceno Souza, from Brasil

HABITA+ proposes a modular housing framework aimed at providing adaptable, sustainable, and dignified living solutions in response to global housing shortages. The project uses prefabricated functional modules that can be combined, transported, and deployed quickly, enabling mass customization rather than mass production. Units can expand over time to accommodate changing needs, supporting community growth through public spaces, shared facilities, and flexible infrastructure. Elevated or slab-mounted, the climate-responsive structures integrate water harvesting, renewable energy, and passive cooling strategies, offering a resilient alternative for both temporary and permanent settlement in diverse environmental and social contexts.

Project title: Kingspan House-in-House

Authors: Teymur Osmanov, Alisa Tikanova, Ol'ga Sergeevna Alekseenko and Dmitrii Alekseenko, from Serbia

This 'House-in-House' project proposes an adaptive retrofit solution for abandoned or underused structures, offering self-sufficient, prefabricated living units assembled within existing buildings. It integrates solar panels, rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient materials, and modular furniture systems to optimize compact interiors while significantly reducing environmental impact. Designed for rapid deployment, the system emphasizes local resilience, affordability, and minimal construction waste. The modular approach allows homes to evolve based on user needs while providing essential utilities independently, addressing challenges of population shifts, climate migration, and rural abandonment without relying on large-scale urban redevelopment.

Project title: Circular Modular Habitat

Authors: Krzysztof Pydo and Roman Gliwa, from Poland

Circular Modular Habitat presents a flexible microhome solution based on modular construction, circular economy principles, and rapid deployability. Using factory-checked, easily disassembled components made from durable materials like cold-formed steel and Kingspan insulation panels, the system allows for adaptable and scalable community layouts. Homes are designed for easy personalization without structural obstacles, enabling high-density, low-impact living suited for displaced populations, climate migration, and housing crises. Assembly requires minimal tools and professional help, supporting affordability and environmental sustainability. The strategy emphasizes reuse, efficient material cycles, and fostering socially interactive, resilient neighborhoods.

Project title: City Farm

Authors: Binyu Minchev Binev, from the United Kingdom

City Farm merges sustainability, affordability, and universal accessibility into a compact 25 m² footprint. Built using prefabricated volumetric modules and Kingspan materials, the design emphasizes circular economy practices, energy efficiency, and rapid on-site assembly. The interior layout follows Universal Design principles, ensuring accessibility for people of all abilities while promoting flexibility and efficient space use. The community strategy integrates agriculture and green spaces into urban environments, addressing food security and mitigating urban heat. Residents are encouraged to live self-sufficiently through on-site farming and renewable energy solutions, fostering eco-conscious urban lifestyles without sacrificing comfort.

Project title: Ladomus

Authors: Agata Bandini and Benedetta Ballabio, from Italy

Ladomus presents a modular, DIY housing system designed for flexible living and evolving needs. Using CNC-cut elements and prefabricated joint systems, users can self-assemble compact homes tailored to their personal lifestyle. The system promotes self-sufficiency through integrated off-grid energy, water management, and insulation solutions. Modular units are easy to transport, reconfigure, and expand over time, allowing adaptation to urban, rural, or nomadic contexts. Emphasizing sustainability and user empowerment, Ladomus homes can evolve with their inhabitants while minimizing environmental impact through modular recycling and circular material strategies.

Project title: DimoraX

Authors: Omid Shafigh Khatibi and Amirata Yavari, from USA

DimoraX addresses Los Angeles' housing crisis by transforming parking lots into modular, solar-powered micro-housing communities. Each compact unit, built with energy-efficient Kingspan materials, integrates rainwater harvesting and smart energy systems to ensure sustainability. The modular homes flexibly adapt to residents' evolving needs, offering convertible layouts for living, working, and resting. DimoraX's design promotes urban renewal by preserving open spaces, increasing housing availability, and improving energy efficiency. The project offers a scalable solution to the region's urgent housing shortage while simultaneously revitalizing underused urban spaces.

Project title: Nexus

Authors: Gökalp Kalfa, Denizhan Salli, Zehra Çeli̇k and Göktuğ Ünlü, from Turkey

Nexus reimagines urban living by transforming underutilized viaduct spaces into modular, off-grid housing communities. Using suspended micro-homes attached to viaduct beams with steel cables, Nexus provides sustainable, accessible housing for migrants, refugees, and low-income residents. The project integrates Kingspan materials, rainwater harvesting, renewable energy systems, and green walls to ensure resilience and minimal environmental impact. Nexus addresses migration-driven urban pressures without expanding the city's footprint, fostering inclusive, adaptable neighborhoods. The system's modular design allows for flexibility, enabling residents to reconfigure homes as their needs evolve, ultimately creating a new model for sustainable urban regeneration.

Project title: Microgrove

Authors: Bryan Andrew Maddock, from the United States

Microgrove imagines a floating coastal research community in Miami's Biscayne Bay, merging ecology, architecture, and social engagement. Using 3D-printed concrete "mangrove" structures, it fosters marine restoration, permaculture farming, and adaptable living spaces. The self-sufficient micro-habitats integrate Kingspan solar and rainwater systems and offer spaces for scientific research, education, and eco-tourism. Organized into branching, modular networks, Microgrove grows organically like real mangroves, balancing human activity with environmental conservation. Each structure includes living quarters, communal farms, underwater habitats, and regenerative ecosystems, creating a visionary prototype for resilient coastal cities that respond dynamically to climate and urban change.

Project title: Microseed Homes

Authors: Molly Hubley, Kaiji Luo, Lady Angelique, Garay Grandeza and Benjamin Hannon Hubley, from the United States

Microseed Homes is a modular microhousing system designed to offer affordable, off-grid housing in response to climate change, economic disparity, and urban overcrowding. Each 25-square-meter unit is conceived to be built using fire-resistant cob—locally sourced clay, sand, and organic fibers—with hempcrete insulation for thermal performance. Powered by solar panels and piezoelectric flooring, the homes feature a closed-loop water system with fog harvesting, rainwater collection, filtration, and greywater recycling. Blackwater is treated via a Kingspan Klargester Alpha septic tank. Designed for use in urban areas, disaster recovery zones, and eco-communities, the system emphasizes resilience, low-impact construction, and community integration. Shared green spaces and resource networks support social cohesion. Prefabricated components are assembled with crane-based 3D printing, allowing for rapid, adaptable deployment across diverse environments.

Project title: Home of New Beginnings

Author: Christian Javier Yepez Rodriguez, from Canada

Home of New Beginnings is a modular microhome system designed to address displacement, urban growth, and disaster recovery. Each unit can function independently or be stacked and arranged to form larger configurations, adapting to both high- and low-density contexts. Prefabricated with glulam beams and Kingspan SIP panels, the system ensures rapid assembly, structural stability, and reduced carbon impact. Energy and water systems are centralized across grouped units, with solar panels, daylighting tubes, and hybrid ventilation supporting off-grid operation. Rainwater is collected via roof membranes to supply shared infrastructure. Inspired by urban grid patterns, the compact design maximizes underutilized spaces and allows for scalable development. Structural challenges were resolved through reinforced glulam construction, and climate adaptability was achieved through high-performance insulation and ventilation strategies. The result is a flexible, low-impact housing solution suited to evolving urban environments.

Project title: Mobile Stilt House

Authors: Maximilian Seeberger and Antonia Eva Margarete Cruel, from Germany

The mobile stilt house is a compact, off-grid dwelling designed to reduce environmental impact while allowing for flexible, temporary land use. Elevated on a lightweight stilt system, it avoids excavation, concrete, and soil sealing, preserving vegetation, drainage, and biodiversity. Easily placed in natural or marginal areas, the structure can be removed without lasting damage, leaving minimal trace. Designed for mobility, it supports seasonal relocation and temporary land partnerships, promoting a "reuse, relocate, repeat" model. The timber frame, reinforced with recycled steel, ensures durability and transportability. Clad in natural cork, the facade offers insulation and contributes to biodiversity by attracting insects. Off-grid systems such as solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and composting toilets are easily integrated. The project presents a low-impact, adaptable approach to housing that challenges conventional models of permanence and land occupation.

