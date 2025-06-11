Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition

Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition

Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Exterior Photography, WoodLove Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairLove Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Door, Bed, Closet, ChairLove Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, PatioLove Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - More Images

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture, Sustainability
Sydney, Australia
  • Architects: Second Edition
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hamish McIntosh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  506070, Cult, HAY, Homelife Furnishings:, Tom Fereday
  • Architecture And Interiors: Second Edition
  • Builder: Robert Plumb Build
  • Landscape: Dangar Barin Smith
  • Styling And Interior Furnishing: Design Daily
  • Structure: PMI Engineers
  • Carpentry: Cedar bespoke
  • Electrical: MAP Electrical
  • Plumbing: Joden Plumbing
  • Render: Lusso Venetian
  • Joinery, Doors And Windows: Cranbrook Workshop & AAH
  • Metalwork: Alsop Engineering
  • Tiling: Eagle Master Tiling
  • Mechanical: Crystal Air
  • Painting: Extreme Touch
  • Concrete: Brooke Douglas
  • Roofing: Time to Change Roofing
  • Local Crushing: McNamara Haulage
  • Recycled Timber Supply: Timber with Veins
  • Door Hardware: FritsJurgens, Halliday Ballie, Bankston x Edition office
  • Mechanical Fixings: Rothoblaas
  • Tapware: Studio XOX & Salvaged
  • Client: Julia & Will Dangar
  • City: Sydney
  • Country: Australia
Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Image 6 of 22
© Hamish McIntosh

Text description provided by the architects. The Love Shack is a built prototype for material reuse, design for disassembly (DfD), and small-scale functionality. Its conceptual framework is governed by resource efficiency and experimentation. The core philosophy centers on minimizing waste while maximizing lifespan in an effort to reframe predetermined conceptions of how salvaged materials should look and perform.

Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Hamish McIntosh

Functionally, the studio space has the ability to transform from a bedroom to a living room to an office space, providing a flexible extension to the existing family home. The facade facing the existing house includes operable solid doors that allow for privacy when closed and, when open, allow the pavilion to feel like an extension of the backyard. Highlight windows provide natural ventilation year-round and even indirect light throughout the day.

Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Door, Bed, Closet, Chair
© Hamish McIntosh
Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Image 18 of 22
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Image 11 of 22
© Hamish McIntosh
Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Image 12 of 22
© Hamish McIntosh
Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Image 13 of 22
© Hamish McIntosh

Due to the rigid modular grid imposed on the triangular corner site, we were left with an irregularly shaped space where we chose to locate the bathroom. The bathroom features a trapezoidal-shaped column centred in the room to house all the services and create programmatic delineation within a confined space.

Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Glass, Closet
© Hamish McIntosh

The design approach centered on waste minimization includes material re-use, DfD; modularity, minimising material types, and dry fixing details. The 1.2m grid and 2.1m datum were derived from standard sheet sizes defined in the base logic of the plan and elevations.

Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Interior Photography, Wood
© Hamish McIntosh
Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Image 14 of 22
© Hamish McIntosh

The construction methodology commenced with concrete over pour dry placed footings. A footing was placed at every grid intersection to allow flexibility in the timber member sizes. The timber joists and beams were procured from second-hand marketplaces and left rough, meaning there was no embodied carbon associated with transport and re-milling. After the structure had been erected, the prefabricated doors, windows, and facade panels were inserted.

Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Closet
© Hamish McIntosh

The finishes internally and externally were driven by transforming local waste materials into high-quality, fit-for-purpose surfaces. The external render was developed in collaboration with the renderer to create a mix that was textural, thin, suitable for outdoors, and incorporated high percentages of waste. We salvaged and crushed the marble locally. 

Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Patio
© Hamish McIntosh
Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Hamish McIntosh

Internally, the timber lining boards were sourced from tallowwood flooring in a Sydney home slated for demolition. The floorboards were carefully lifted by a deconstruction specialist. Carpenters then refinished the boards so they could be installed as wall lining. The lights were made from the off-cuts of these lining boards. The joinery is designed as a loose piece of furniture so that it can be removed with minimal impact should the client's needs change, and easily reused elsewhere. The piece is made using leftover single sheets of veneer.

Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Hamish McIntosh

Whilst some of the salvaged materials may have come at a lower upfront cost, the reality of the project's cost/value outcome is that it would have been more cost-effective to build using standard construction methodologies and virgin materials. Our construction industry's infrastructure is geared for a linear building process. Due to this, designing with salvaged materials generally takes more time, which increases the labour cost beyond the savings realised in the cost of materials.

Save this picture!
Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition - Image 16 of 22
© Hamish McIntosh

Project location

Address:Sydney, Australia

Second Edition
Wood

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Love Shack Multi-Functional Studio / Second Edition" 11 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030959/love-shack-multi-functional-studio-second-edition> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags