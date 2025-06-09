JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr

+ 26

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The first flagship store of JiyongKim, located in Hannam-dong, Seoul, is designed around the brand's signature sun-bleaching technique, incorporating themes of time, transformation, and the raw qualities of material. The space functions not only as a retail environment but also as a spatial narrative that presents the state between completion and incompletion.

The building is a former row house that has been converted into a neighborhood commercial structure. Over time, it has undergone a series of changes—from residential use to retail, and later to office and mixed commercial programs. Physical traces from each phase remain, and these are retained as part of the spatial condition. This approach parallels JiyongKim's garments, which reflect accumulated effects of time.

The design follows the concept of "Finished, Finish." Existing surfaces, including uneven walls and ceilings, are left exposed or minimally covered, becoming part of the architectural composition. Additional elements—modular furniture, vertical supports, and ceiling components—serve both functional and organizational roles, providing structure for display and circulation.

The store establishes a visual framework that reflects the brand's interest in contrasts and variation. Untreated surfaces, changing natural light, and minimal interventions are used to articulate spatial transitions. Material is presented in its unrefined state, with no excessive finish applied.

The result is a space that does not prioritize visual perfection. Instead, it accommodates existing conditions and material irregularities as part of the design. Through this approach, the store communicates the brand's methods and values in a consistent, direct manner.