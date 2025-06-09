Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr

JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Image 2 of 31JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Image 3 of 31JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Image 4 of 31JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Image 5 of 31JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Renovation, Store, Retail Interiors
Yongsan District, South Korea
  • Architects: one-aftr
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  255
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jang Mi
JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Image 5 of 31
© Jang Mi

Text description provided by the architects. The first flagship store of JiyongKim, located in Hannam-dong, Seoul, is designed around the brand's signature sun-bleaching technique, incorporating themes of time, transformation, and the raw qualities of material. The space functions not only as a retail environment but also as a spatial narrative that presents the state between completion and incompletion.

JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Image 2 of 31
© Jang Mi
JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Interior Photography, Closet
© Jang Mi

The building is a former row house that has been converted into a neighborhood commercial structure. Over time, it has undergone a series of changes—from residential use to retail, and later to office and mixed commercial programs. Physical traces from each phase remain, and these are retained as part of the spatial condition. This approach parallels JiyongKim's garments, which reflect accumulated effects of time.

JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Image 6 of 31
© Jang Mi
JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Image 3 of 31
© Jang Mi

The design follows the concept of "Finished, Finish." Existing surfaces, including uneven walls and ceilings, are left exposed or minimally covered, becoming part of the architectural composition. Additional elements—modular furniture, vertical supports, and ceiling components—serve both functional and organizational roles, providing structure for display and circulation.

JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Interior Photography, Closet
© Jang Mi
JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Jang Mi
JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Image 13 of 31
© Jang Mi

The store establishes a visual framework that reflects the brand's interest in contrasts and variation. Untreated surfaces, changing natural light, and minimal interventions are used to articulate spatial transitions. Material is presented in its unrefined state, with no excessive finish applied.

JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Image 4 of 31
© Jang Mi
JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Image 19 of 31
© Jang Mi

The result is a space that does not prioritize visual perfection. Instead, it accommodates existing conditions and material irregularities as part of the design. Through this approach, the store communicates the brand's methods and values in a consistent, direct manner.

JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Interior Photography, Wood
© Jang Mi
JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr - Interior Photography, Wood
© Jang Mi

Project location

Yongsan District, South Korea

one-aftr
Cite: "JiyongKim Hannam Flagship Store / one-aftr" 09 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030886/jiyongkim-hannam-flagship-store-one-aftr> ISSN 0719-8884

