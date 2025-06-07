Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Jinjee House / Tad.atelier

Jinjee House / Tad.atelier - Image 2 of 30Jinjee House / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, StairsJinjee House / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, BalconyJinjee House / Tad.atelier - Exterior Photography, Garden, Concrete, CourtyardJinjee House / Tad.atelier - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Tad.atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Vu Tien An, Nguyen Nhat Hao, Nguyen Doan Kim Hau, Dang Quang Luan
Jinjee House / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a semi-urban area on the outskirts of Buon Ma Thuot City, on a 7x40-meter plot of land that gently slopes toward a valley. It was designed for a young family of four—a couple and their two sons.

Jinjee House / Tad.atelier - Image 12 of 30
Jinjee House / Tad.atelier - Image 11 of 30
Contrary to the common trend of high-density housing in the area, the design team adopted a "just enough" approach, focusing on essential needs and spatial balance. In designing this house, the team's solutions were based on the site's topography and the family's everyday lifestyle.

Jinjee House / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
Jinjee House / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography
Three main strategies guided the design:

1. Relationship between architecture and landscape – To minimize the impact on the landscape, the design takes advantage of the site's gentle slope, creating slightly staggered ground levels instead of flattening the terrain as in typical constructions. Roofs and floors are shifted accordingly, allowing the house to follow the terrain and open up views toward the valley, reinforcing its connection to the surroundings.

Jinjee House / Tad.atelier - Exterior Photography, Garden, Concrete, Courtyard
Jinjee House / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography
2. Transitional spaces: Inside / In-between / Outside – The house applies both "inside-out" and "outside-in" design strategies to connect interior and exterior spaces through multiple layers of architecture and landscape. This approach adds spatial depth and softens the boundary between indoor and outdoor areas, creating an experience similar to a slow, continuous walk. The use of landscape materials within interior spaces also helps blend the building with nature.

Jinjee House / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail
Jinjee House / Tad.atelier - Image 13 of 30
Jinjee House / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Glass
3. Contrast – The flat roof is divided into smaller sections that follow the slope direction of neighboring buildings while maintaining a distinct horizontal form. This design both responds to the context and creates rooftop gardens for outdoor family activities. The combination of raw materials and refined finishes —such as natural stone steps paired with wood and terrazzo— along with the strategic use of natural light, creates strong contrasts in texture and brightness. These contrasts enrich the spatial experience for the users.

Jinjee House / Tad.atelier - Image 18 of 30
The house expresses the unique lifestyle and spirit of the family while maintaining a harmonious connection with the environment in which it stands.

Jinjee House / Tad.atelier - Image 23 of 30
Top #Tags