Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. France
  5. ISALAB Engineering School / Patrick Arotcharen Architecte

ISALAB Engineering School / Patrick Arotcharen Architecte

Save

ISALAB Engineering School / Patrick Arotcharen Architecte - Exterior PhotographyISALAB Engineering School / Patrick Arotcharen Architecte - Exterior PhotographyISALAB Engineering School / Patrick Arotcharen Architecte - Image 4 of 20ISALAB Engineering School / Patrick Arotcharen Architecte - Exterior PhotographyISALAB Engineering School / Patrick Arotcharen Architecte - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
Anglet, France
  • Lead Team: Thibaut Buisset
  • Design Team: Patrick Arotcharen Architecte
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: EIFFAGE Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: INGETUDES
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: SWITCH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: BIGOURDAN
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: DOMOLANDES
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: ACB ACOUSTIQUE
  • City: Anglet
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ISALAB Engineering School / Patrick Arotcharen Architecte - Exterior Photography
© Mathieu Choiselat

Text description provided by the architects. ISALAB is an engineering school focused on the construction and building sectors, in addition to the Montaury campus in Anglet, South-West France. The school's three volumes are arranged from west to east along the eastern edge of the site, opening onto a square and garden designed as a clearing in the Montaury forest.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Patrick Arotcharen Architecte
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance
Cite: "ISALAB Engineering School / Patrick Arotcharen Architecte" 12 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030852/isalab-engineering-school-patrick-arotcharen-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags