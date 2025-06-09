Place Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design

+ 11

More Specs

Less Specs

"Living with infrastructure and nature " - The Social and Cultural Center Porte Pouchet coexists with the infrastructure, a micro-building confronting urban mega-scales to trigger new urban developments at the scale of the residents.

The Social Center allowed us to reexamine the spaces of urban disruption marked by the coexistence of humans and infrastructure and provide a human-scale response in a place hostile to social activity and the integration of environmental issues.

Porte Pouchet contributes to opening up the neighborhood by creating inter-neighborhood and inter-municipal links, in conjunction with the cities of Clichy and Saint-Ouen.