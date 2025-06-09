Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Place Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design

Place Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design - Exterior Photography, CityscapePlace Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design - Image 3 of 16Place Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design - Interior Photography, GlassPlace Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design - Image 5 of 16Place Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design - More Images+ 11

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Urban Planning, Cultural Center
Paris, France
Place Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Julien Hourcade

"Living with infrastructure and nature " - The Social and Cultural Center Porte Pouchet coexists with the infrastructure, a micro-building confronting urban mega-scales to trigger new urban developments at the scale of the residents.

Place Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design - Image 3 of 16
© Julien Hourcade
Place Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design - Image 15 of 16
Plan
Place Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design - Interior Photography, Glass
© Julien Hourcade

The Social Center allowed us to reexamine the spaces of urban disruption marked by the coexistence of humans and infrastructure and provide a human-scale response in a place hostile to social activity and the integration of environmental issues.

Place Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design - Image 11 of 16
© Julien Hourcade
Place Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design - Image 16 of 16
Section
Place Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design - Image 5 of 16
© Julien Hourcade

Porte Pouchet contributes to opening up the neighborhood by creating inter-neighborhood and inter-municipal links, in conjunction with the cities of Clichy and Saint-Ouen.

Place Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design - Exterior Photography
© Julien Hourcade

Project location

Paris, France

MCBAD architecture & urban design
Glass, Steel

Urban Planning, Cultural Center, France

Cite: "Place Pouchet Social and Cultural Center / MCBAD architecture & urban design" 09 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

