Mobilis Automotive Building / XDGA

Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture

Design Team: XDGA

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Util Struktuurstudies

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Studiebureau Boydens

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Daidalos Peutz bouwfysisch ingenieursbureau

City: Anderlecht

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. The client for this building is a car import and dealer company that is fully aware of the deep change and uncertainty the automotive sector will be facing. To put it mildly, electric cars need less maintenance, showrooms are being replaced by websites, and the sharing economy is taking over ownership in favor of mobility as a service.