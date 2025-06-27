Mobilis Automotive Building / XDGA

•
Anderlecht, Belgium
-
Architects: XDGA
- Area: 27821 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Maxime Delvaux, Marco Cappelletti
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: XDGA
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Util Struktuurstudies
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Studiebureau Boydens
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Daidalos Peutz bouwfysisch ingenieursbureau
- City: Anderlecht
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The client for this building is a car import and dealer company that is fully aware of the deep change and uncertainty the automotive sector will be facing. To put it mildly, electric cars need less maintenance, showrooms are being replaced by websites, and the sharing economy is taking over ownership in favor of mobility as a service.