Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Belgium
  5. Mobilis Automotive Building / XDGA

Mobilis Automotive Building / XDGA

Save

Mobilis Automotive Building / XDGA - Exterior PhotographyMobilis Automotive Building / XDGA - Image 3 of 23Mobilis Automotive Building / XDGA - Interior PhotographyMobilis Automotive Building / XDGA - Exterior PhotographyMobilis Automotive Building / XDGA - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Commercial Architecture
Anderlecht, Belgium
  • Design Team: XDGA
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Util Struktuurstudies
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Studiebureau Boydens
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Daidalos Peutz bouwfysisch ingenieursbureau
  • City: Anderlecht
  • Country: Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mobilis Automotive Building / XDGA - Exterior Photography
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. The client for this building is a car import and dealer company that is fully aware of the deep change and uncertainty the automotive sector will be facing. To put it mildly, electric cars need less maintenance, showrooms are being replaced by websites, and the sharing economy is taking over ownership in favor of mobility as a service.

Content Loader
About this office
XDGA
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureBelgium

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureBelgium
Cite: "Mobilis Automotive Building / XDGA" 27 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030840/mobilis-xdga> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags