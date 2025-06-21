Garage Building into 63 Apartment Building / Atelier Tequi Architects

+ 33

Text description provided by the architects. Built in 1957 by the architect Claude Béraud, winner of the first Grand Prix de Rome, this former garage is located at 58-60 Avenue Parmentier in the 11th arrondissement of Paris. The project involved extensive renovation and restructuring of the building, as well as a three-story extension with a mixed wood-metal structure, a frame facade, and wood cladding. The existing volume has been preserved, raised, and pierced with courtyards and gardens, allowing for the development of 63 residential units and a commercial space. The project, therefore, includes the preservation of almost the entire garage structure.