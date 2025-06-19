Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
A Sustainable School Brazil / Sem Muros Arquitetura Integrada

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Schools
Taboão, Brazil
  • Category: Schools
  • Project Coordination: TAGMA
  • Project Team: Sem Muros
  • Technical Team: Santiago, Nacho, Ana Paula, Agustina, Nina, Juan Manuel, Fermin, Sebastian, Roberto, Martín, Alberto, Félix, Yubiza, Octavio Zuccolo
  • Client: TAGMA
  • Realization: Fundação Leo e Norma Werthein, Sky Brasil Arquitetas
  • Technical Site Coordination: Juan Bachi; León Olivera; Nicolás Ungaro; Ezequiel Ithurrart; Martín Espósito; Gisela Oyanguren; Victor Sotorilli; Juango Garcia, Caro Gojiman, Ana Kondakjian
  • Collaborator: A Cidade Precisa de Você
  • Support: Pedreira Embu, Polimix concreto, Mizu cimentos, Saint Gobain Brasil, Viapol, Plug Solar Energia, Irajá tintas, Positiv.A
  • Structural Design: Amera - Projetos Estruturais em Madeira
  • Foundation Design: Manes Arquitetura e Engenharia
  • Sanitation: Sapiência Ambiental
  • Design And Consultancy Taipa De Pilão: Rodrigo Rocha / Goya
  • City: Taboão
  • Country: Brazil
A Sustainable School Brazil / Sem Muros Arquitetura Integrada - Exterior Photography
© Paula Monroy, Emilio Echevarría

Text description provided by the architects. This project is part of the "A Sustainable School" program by the NGO Tagma, integrating the network of public and sustainable educational buildings in various countries across Latin America. Through an open call and several visits, the chosen school in Brazil was the Municipal Rural School Nossa Senhora da Conceição, a public elementary school in Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo. Occupying a building from the 1950s, it had only two classrooms, bathrooms whose sewage was directed to the nearby stream, and makeshift offices for administration and teachers in small spaces, all while surrounded by a large grassy area and beautiful landscape.

About this office
Sem Muros Arquitetura Integrada
Office

