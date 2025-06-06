Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Jinhui Restaurant, Livat Shanghai / Atelier Alittle

Jinhui Restaurant, Livat Shanghai / Atelier Alittle

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Atelier Alittle
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  288
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Xiang Cheng
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ALPI
  • Lead Architects: Boliang Du
  • Lead Team: Boliang Du
  • Design Team: Boliang Du, Juntong Zhang, Zequn Liu, Yulong Li
  • Technical Team: Yulong Li
  • Collaborators: Hangzhou Lianyuan Kitchenware Co., Ltd.
  • Main Contractor: Hangzhou Sesame Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Clients: Zhejiang Jinhui Catering Management Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng

Text description provided by the architects. Jinhui is a chain of Chinese restaurants renowned for its innovative fusion cuisine. Working within a controlled budget, the client envisioned a youthful, vibrant spatial experience that retains an authentic, street-food-inspired atmosphere, harmonizing with the culinary theme.

© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng

Situated within an open-air commercial plaza atop Livat Shanghai, the site anchors the end of the main commercial axis. The approximately trapezoidal plot draws primary foot traffic from the south, while its striking gabled facade faces west. The design team strategically divided the space into a triangular and a rectangular zone. The southwest-facing triangular zone integrates the main entrance, cashier, and water bar, efficiently handling most service functions. This layout frees the rectangular zone, aligned with the west-facing scenic axis, to create an open, dynamic main dining hall.

© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng

Despite the grandeur of the main dining hall, its spatial clarity is challenged by scattered structural columns and overhead mechanical equipment. To address this, the designers wrapped the columns in "piers," transforming them into spatial anchors. These piers double as service counters, ensuring functional efficiency while concealing structural elements. Visually, they appear to support a vast, slanted roof, establishing a cohesive spatial hierarchy.

© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng

The ceiling design maximizes vertical space by aligning closely with the mechanical equipment. After extensive iterations, the final scheme features a slanted roof in the central hall that slopes seamlessly to a height of 2.25 meters. This approach amplifies the perceived volume of the hall, fostering openness and unity, while creating intimate, low-ceilinged alcoves on either side, ideal for cozy booth seating.

© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng

The design employs scaffolding as the primary construction material, complemented by plywood, burl wood veneer, and white light diffuser membranes, evoking the raw, vibrant aesthetic of a street-side eatery. The light diffuser membranes, thoughtfully integrated within the scaffolding framework and set apart from the ceiling, create a "room within a room." This softens the central hall's scale, fostering a warm, inviting ambiance, while allowing diners to glimpse the exposed framework through gaps or along the membrane's edges, enhancing the structure's openness and breathability.

© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng
© Xiang Cheng

Cite: "Jinhui Restaurant, Livat Shanghai / Atelier Alittle" 06 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030783/jinhui-restaurant-livat-shanghai-atelier-alittle> ISSN 0719-8884

