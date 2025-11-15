Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Spain
  5. European University | Turia Campus / Ramón Esteve Estudio

European University | Turia Campus / Ramón Esteve Estudio

Save

European University | Turia Campus / Ramón Esteve Estudio - Image 2 of 37European University | Turia Campus / Ramón Esteve Estudio - Exterior Photography, Arch, Column, ArcadeEuropean University | Turia Campus / Ramón Esteve Estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Lighting, Table, GlassEuropean University | Turia Campus / Ramón Esteve Estudio - Exterior Photography, Column, CourtyardEuropean University | Turia Campus / Ramón Esteve Estudio - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University, Restoration, Extension
Valencia, Spain
  • Design Team: Anna Boscá, Beatriz Gascón, Guillermo Sahuquillo, Beatriz Martín, Teresa Piá
  • Promoter And Client: Universidad Europea
  • 3 D Images: Tudi Soriano, Pau Raigal
  • Building Engineers: Emilio Pérez, Sergio Cremades
  • Archeologist: Paloma Berrocal
  • Extension Area: 1753 m²
  • Restoration Area: 5406 m²
  • Engineering: Leing Ingeniería
  • Wood Structure: Lemara
  • City: Valencia
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
European University | Turia Campus / Ramón Esteve Estudio - Image 2 of 37
© Alfonso Calza

Text description provided by the architects. The project stems from the European University's initiative to establish its new urban campus in Valencia in a location that reflects the institution's values, principles, and objectives: to train professionals committed to the future while preserving the legacy and knowledge that precede them.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ramón Esteve Estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityRefurbishmentRestorationExtensionSpain
Cite: "European University | Turia Campus / Ramón Esteve Estudio" 15 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030763/european-university-turia-campus-ramon-esteve-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags