European University | Turia Campus / Ramón Esteve Estudio

Valencia, Spain
Architects: Ramón Esteve Estudio
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Alfonso Calza
Lead Architects: Ramón Esteve
- Category: University, Restoration, Extension
- Design Team: Anna Boscá, Beatriz Gascón, Guillermo Sahuquillo, Beatriz Martín, Teresa Piá
- Promoter And Client: Universidad Europea
- 3 D Images: Tudi Soriano, Pau Raigal
- Building Engineers: Emilio Pérez, Sergio Cremades
- Archeologist: Paloma Berrocal
- Extension Area: 1753 m²
- Restoration Area: 5406 m²
- Engineering: Leing Ingeniería
- Wood Structure: Lemara
- City: Valencia
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project stems from the European University's initiative to establish its new urban campus in Valencia in a location that reflects the institution's values, principles, and objectives: to train professionals committed to the future while preserving the legacy and knowledge that precede them.