Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Olivos House / Estudio GLAD

Olivos House / Estudio GLAD

Save

Olivos House / Estudio GLAD - Exterior Photography, BalconyOlivos House / Estudio GLAD - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Door, Balcony, Concrete, CourtyardOlivos House / Estudio GLAD - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairOlivos House / Estudio GLAD - Image 5 of 38Olivos House / Estudio GLAD - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Olivos, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio GLAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2024 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2014
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  MON EQUIPAMIENTO, SAVIOTTI
  • Lead Architects: Lucia Rivolta, Amelia Sanchez Casella
  • Category: Houses
  • Landscaping: María De Luján Puglia
  • Structural Engineeing: Mariano Ventrice
  • City: Olivos
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Olivos House / Estudio GLAD - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the neighborhood of Vicente López, this house was designed looking for a permanent dialogue with the exterior.

Save this picture!
Olivos House / Estudio GLAD - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Luis Barandiarán

On a 10x30 lot between party walls, its organization was based on a 3x2 grid, in which the layout of the different uses seeks to articulate with the outside, both towards the back garden and the front garden, which is inserted into the interior of the house by becoming a side patio, giving a dynamic movement to the play of full and empty spaces proposed by the volumetry.

Save this picture!
Olivos House / Estudio GLAD - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Door, Balcony, Concrete, Courtyard
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Olivos House / Estudio GLAD - Image 38 of 38
Axonometric

In the same way, the rooms are organized from the plot in order to enjoy the views to the maximum, both to the back garden and to the side courtyard. The latter, designed as an expansion of the living space, where the area of enjoyment goes beyond the living area itself, but expands to its sides. The vertical circulation is also directly related to the side courtyard, giving these two adjoining spaces the quality of a single space, a large central void in the plot that functions as an articulator, both as an entrance and as a relationship with the exterior and the street.

Save this picture!
Olivos House / Estudio GLAD - Interior Photography, Balcony, Chair, Courtyard
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Olivos House / Estudio GLAD - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Glass, Balcony, Beam
© Luis Barandiarán

The play of sieves generated by the use of the metal mesh that begins at the entrance, at the height of the municipal line and that follows one after another in planes as one enters the house, seeks to maintain a link with the street without losing privacy. The same texture appears in the back plan, now looking towards the back - where the garden is designed with several instances of use, from the gallery, through the pool and solarium, to the fire pit area - but safeguarding the privacy of the volume of the upper floor.

Save this picture!
Olivos House / Estudio GLAD - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Olivos House / Estudio GLAD - Image 32 of 38
Plan - Ground floor

As for the materiality, the choice of exposed concrete seeks to make its texture present as well as to collaborate -with the use of slabs without beams and the use of glass- in the spatial continuity. The vegetation was thought from the beginning as the raw material of the project, in which the courtyards and the arrangement of the glazed planes in relation to them are the source of the link between the green and the interior. In the same way, the metallic meshes, in addition to providing the quality of a screen, seek to be the material language with which the vegetation enters into dialogue with the house.

Save this picture!
Olivos House / Estudio GLAD - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Glass
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Olivos House / Estudio GLAD - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Luis Barandiarán

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio GLAD
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Olivos House / Estudio GLAD" [Casa Olivos / Estudio GLAD] 16 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030760/olivos-house-estudio-glad> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags