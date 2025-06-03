Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE

The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE

The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Image 2 of 36The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Image 3 of 36The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Exterior Photography, GlassThe Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Exterior Photography, GlassThe Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
Chiang Mai, Thailand
  • Architects: BBWORKSPACE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bangkok Crystal, Chiangmai Bricks, KENZAI, SKK, TOA, Thai Soung
  • Category: Coffee Shop
  • Architect: Kotchakorn Piraban
  • Interior Designer: Jarasphong Cheuapool
  • Contractor: P&S HOME CONSTRUCTION LTD
  • City: Chiang Mai
  • Country: Thailand
The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Image 2 of 36
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Concept: A Brilliance of Light – THE FACETS is a renovation and extension project of a café located within the grounds of a renowned gemstone shop in San Kamphaeng, Chiang Mai. The design centers around expressing the "variety of gems" through architectural language, creating a space that is distinctive, alluring, and sensorially engaging. Inspired by the beauty of gemstones such as diamond, opal, amethyst, garnet, emerald, aquamarine, sapphire, and citrine, the design translates their forms, colors, and reflective qualities into built form, while subtly integrating local cultural identity.

The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Image 6 of 36
© Rungkit Charoenwat
The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Rungkit Charoenwat
The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Image 35 of 36
Diagram Facade Design
The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Image 18 of 36
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Architecture: From Crystal Clarity to Iridescent Facades – The architecture is divided into two primary volumes.

  1. Renovated Volume: The existing building is transformed into a crystal-like mass using two sizes of clear glass blocks arranged in alternating patterns. The palette of white, silver, and transparency allows the interior to softly glow at night, echoing the radiance of a gemstone within a display case.
  2. New Addition: Inspired by the faceted geometry of a diamond, the new extension features a steel structural frame clad in acrylic panels coated with dichroic film. These panels shimmer with iridescence, subtly shifting hues with the sun's angle and time of day—turning the building envelope into a living jewel that glows and dances with light.

The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Image 12 of 36
© Rungkit Charoenwat
The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Image 3 of 36
© Rungkit Charoenwat
The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass
© Rungkit Charoenwat
The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Image 31 of 36
Layout plan
The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Image 34 of 36
Isometric View (Interior Design)
The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Interior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Interior Design: Layers of Lightness and Sparkle – The interior design narrates the journey of a gemstone before it is polished, still buried in the earth, unrefined. Certain wall elements are shaped to resemble stone caves, with textured surfaces evocative of natural geological strata. The overall palette is white with reflective materials, symbolizing the purity of crystalline form. The counter bar is sharply faceted and clad in mirrored aluminum, producing a luminous floor reflection reminiscent of a diamond's brilliance. Above, delicate acrylic panels are suspended from the ceiling, swaying with the air and catching the light at shifting angles. Furniture pieces draw inspiration from raw stone forms, wrapped in glossy laminates and colored acrylics that reference specific gem hues, infusing the space with vibrancy while maintaining transparency and airiness.

The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Image 27 of 36
© Rungkit Charoenwat
The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Image 28 of 36
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Landscape: A Dialogue Between Nature and Craft – The garden is designed with simplicity and serenity in mind. A selection of leafy green plants provides softness and contrast against the building's geometry. A free-form pond weaves between the outdoor seating areas, reflecting and animating the architecture throughout the day. Locally crafted materials are prominently featured, including handmade clay bricks used to construct gently curved walls. These elements lend warmth and a sense of cultural continuity, subtly bridging contemporary expression with artisanal tradition.

The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Interior Photography, Glass
© Rungkit Charoenwat
The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Rungkit Charoenwat
The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Conclusion: A Living Gem – The Facets does more than mirror the image of gemstones—it reinterprets their essence through form, light, and texture, transforming them into emotional and spatial experiences. It is not merely a coffee shop, but rather a living gem at the heart of San Kamphaeng, where architecture captures light, reflects place, and refracts culture.

The Facets Cafe / BBWORKSPACE - Image 29 of 36
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Address:Chiang Mai, Thailand

BBWORKSPACE
