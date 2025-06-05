Missoni Home Boutique / Lit Studio

-
Architects: Lit Studio
- Area: 90 m²
-
Photographs:Lorenzo Piovella
- Category: Commercial Architecture, Store
- Lead Team: Lit Studio
- City: Milan
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Lit Studio designs the first Missoni boutique exclusively dedicated to the Home collection, located in
Milan at Via Solferino 9.
The project is driven by the intention to preserve the historical character of the building, integrating
original architectural elements – such as the iron and brick vaulted ceilings, Art Nouveau column
details, and display window moldings – with satin-finished metal surfaces, creating a dialogue
between past and present.
The space is designed to highlight the brand's weaves and patterns through a clean, balanced
aesthetic. Missoni's iconic brand colors dominate the overall palette.
A continuous metal ribbon runs along the walls, forming display frames and shelving. At the back,
Missoni wallpaper, created in collaboration with Jannelli & Volpi, adds a decorative element. At the
center, two original columns visually connect the ceiling and floor, while deep red defines the upper
decorative elements.