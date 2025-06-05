Missoni Home Boutique / Lit Studio

+ 9

Category: Commercial Architecture, Store

Lead Team: Lit Studio

City: Milan

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. Lit Studio designs the first Missoni boutique exclusively dedicated to the Home collection, located in

Milan at Via Solferino 9.

The project is driven by the intention to preserve the historical character of the building, integrating

original architectural elements – such as the iron and brick vaulted ceilings, Art Nouveau column

details, and display window moldings – with satin-finished metal surfaces, creating a dialogue

between past and present.

The space is designed to highlight the brand's weaves and patterns through a clean, balanced

aesthetic. Missoni's iconic brand colors dominate the overall palette.

A continuous metal ribbon runs along the walls, forming display frames and shelving. At the back,

Missoni wallpaper, created in collaboration with Jannelli & Volpi, adds a decorative element. At the

center, two original columns visually connect the ceiling and floor, while deep red defines the upper

decorative elements.