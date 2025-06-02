Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Vietnam
  5. Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects

Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects

Save

Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior PhotographyPha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 3 of 16Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior PhotographyPha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 5 of 16Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Kindergarten
Xuân Lao, Vietnam
  • Architects: 1+1>2 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
Save this picture!
Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 5 of 16
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled quietly among the rugged mountains, Pha Hún is home to scattered H'Mông communities living on steep rocky slopes. Harsh living conditions and difficult access have left local children studying in severely deteriorated, makeshift wooden classrooms—unsafe and unsuitable for teaching and learning. For years, a well-built, fully equipped school has remained a distant dream for the villagers.

Save this picture!
Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 3 of 16
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects
Save this picture!
Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects
Save this picture!
Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 13 of 16
Master Plan
Save this picture!
Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

Funded by Trúc Lâm Handmade, the Pha Hún preschool project turns that long-held dream into reality, offering a durable and welcoming learning environment. Designed to inspire joy and creativity in children, the architecture also fulfills essential educational needs. Like a "bamboo blossom" blooming in the forest, the school stands out with its soft white roof, humbly nestled beside lush bamboo groves.

Save this picture!
Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

The architecture follows the natural contours of the terrain, using flowing forms to adapt to the steep mountain slope. Instead of leveling the ground, the design embraces the site's elevation changes to minimize environmental impact. Existing elements such as large boulders and bamboo clusters are carefully preserved, enhancing the landscape while honoring local identity. Traditional bamboo surrounding the site acts as a natural "green fence"—shielding against wind and evoking the simple, nature-bound lifestyle of the local people.

Save this picture!
Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

The school is accessible from multiple directions and engages in constant dialogue with its surroundings, offering varied views toward the main road, valley, and village beyond. The expansive double-layer roof improves ventilation and natural lighting, creating an open, airy, and comfortable learning environment.

Save this picture!
Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 12 of 16
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

Locally sourced materials—including mountain stone and adobe bricks—reduce transportation costs and construction time. The combination of earth and stone in the walls provides excellent thermal insulation: warm in winter, cool in summer. The involvement of local labor throughout the construction process fosters a strong sense of community ownership, turning the project into a collective effort to build a better future for the next generation.

Save this picture!
Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Xuan Lao Ward, Muong Ang District, Dien Bien Province, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
1+1>2 Architects
Office

Materials

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenVietnam

Materials and Tags

SteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenVietnam
Cite: "Pha Hún School / 1+1>2 Architects" 02 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030708/pha-hun-kindergarten-1-plus-1-2-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags