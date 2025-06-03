Pastelowe Pâtisserie / Znamy się

+ 17

Category: Hospitality Architecture, Interior Design

Lead Team: Bogna Kawa-Nowak, Wojtek Nowak

Design Team: Monika Jokiel

City: Warszawa

Country: Poland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Pastelowe is a unique pâtisserie on Warsaw's Solec that takes guests straight to a Portuguese surf camp - thanks to its signature treat, the pastéis de nata. This coastal-inspired space tells a story of sun, waves, and carefree mornings on the Atlantic in every detail - from the authentic flavor of the creamy tart to the atmosphere that surrounds it.

Shapes of Portugal - The bakery's concept grew out of the thrill of surfing, discovered by its founders on vacation. After studying the anatomy of surf waves, we identified three distinct types: beach break, point break, and reef break. These characteristics were translated into the interior design to create its unique ambiance. The rounded forms of the benches and the mirrors dividing the space symbolize the safety and gentleness of a beach-break wave. The rhythmic arrangements of shelves on the walls reflect the fluidity and ordered power of a point-break wave, while the undulating, tunnel-like counter embodies the dynamic energy of a reef-break wave. Though the space is compact, its layout and the shape of the counter invite guests to interact freely with their surroundings. In this way, Pastelowe's interior not only gains a distinctive character but also tells a story of the strength and variety of ocean waves.

Coastal Colors - Pastelowe's interior channels the atmosphere of Portuguese shores through a palette of natural textures and soft hues. Warm oak plywood recalls sandy beaches, while glossy steel and foil surfaces capture the shimmer of breaking waves. The entire ceiling is coated in yellow spray foam, its irregular texture mimicking frothy water and making the space feel sunny even on cloudy days. Accents of deep marine blue featured in the bakery's branding and mirrored in metallic details bring the whole place to life.

Dreams and Craftsmanship - The Pastelowe project blends a passion for authentic pastéis de nata with an architectural narrative of ocean waves. Through carefully chosen materials, a subtle color palette, and thoughtful spatial composition, the interior speaks of dreams, craftsmanship, and the magic of the Portuguese coast. In the rhythm of daily life in Warsaw, it offers a momentary escape to a sun-drenched holiday.