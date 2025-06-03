Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Pastelowe Pâtisserie / Znamy się

Pastelowe Pâtisserie / Znamy się

Hospitality Architecture, Interior Design
Warszawa, Poland
  Architects: Znamy się
  Area:  90
  Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Photographs:Migdal studio
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CHORS
Pastelowe Pâtisserie / Znamy się - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Shelving
© Migdal studio

Text description provided by the architects. Pastelowe is a unique pâtisserie on Warsaw's Solec that takes guests straight to a Portuguese surf camp - thanks to its signature treat, the pastéis de nata. This coastal-inspired space tells a story of sun, waves, and carefree mornings on the Atlantic in every detail - from the authentic flavor of the creamy tart to the atmosphere that surrounds it.

Pastelowe Pâtisserie / Znamy się - Interior Photography, Chair, Wood, Lighting, Table
© Migdal studio
Pastelowe Pâtisserie / Znamy się - Image 22 of 22
Plan
Pastelowe Pâtisserie / Znamy się - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Migdal studio

Shapes of Portugal - The bakery's concept grew out of the thrill of surfing, discovered by its founders on vacation. After studying the anatomy of surf waves, we identified three distinct types: beach break, point break, and reef break. These characteristics were translated into the interior design to create its unique ambiance. The rounded forms of the benches and the mirrors dividing the space symbolize the safety and gentleness of a beach-break wave. The rhythmic arrangements of shelves on the walls reflect the fluidity and ordered power of a point-break wave, while the undulating, tunnel-like counter embodies the dynamic energy of a reef-break wave. Though the space is compact, its layout and the shape of the counter invite guests to interact freely with their surroundings. In this way, Pastelowe's interior not only gains a distinctive character but also tells a story of the strength and variety of ocean waves.

Pastelowe Pâtisserie / Znamy się - Image 5 of 22
© Migdal studio
Pastelowe Pâtisserie / Znamy się - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Migdal studio

Coastal Colors - Pastelowe's interior channels the atmosphere of Portuguese shores through a palette of natural textures and soft hues. Warm oak plywood recalls sandy beaches, while glossy steel and foil surfaces capture the shimmer of breaking waves. The entire ceiling is coated in yellow spray foam, its irregular texture mimicking frothy water and making the space feel sunny even on cloudy days. Accents of deep marine blue featured in the bakery's branding and mirrored in metallic details bring the whole place to life.

Pastelowe Pâtisserie / Znamy się - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, Chair, Countertop
© Migdal studio

Dreams and Craftsmanship - The Pastelowe project blends a passion for authentic pastéis de nata with an architectural narrative of ocean waves. Through carefully chosen materials, a subtle color palette, and thoughtful spatial composition, the interior speaks of dreams, craftsmanship, and the magic of the Portuguese coast. In the rhythm of daily life in Warsaw, it offers a momentary escape to a sun-drenched holiday.

Pastelowe Pâtisserie / Znamy się - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Countertop
© Migdal studio

Project location

Address:Warszawa, Poland

Znamy się
Materials

SteelBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureInterior DesignPoland

SteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureInterior DesignPoland
Cite: "Pastelowe Pâtisserie / Znamy się" 03 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags