Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. China
  5. 889GLO Art Space / SpActrum

889GLO Art Space / SpActrum

Save

889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Interior Photography, Glass889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Image 3 of 41889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Image 4 of 41889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Interior Photography889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Interior Design, Offices Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: SpActrum
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  930
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:SFAP
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Junheng Steel (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Yantai Aiyou Decoration Building Materials Co., Ltd., Yidingxing
  • Lead Architects: Yan Pan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Interior Photography, Glass
© SFAP

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the heart of Caojiadu, Jing'an District, Shanghai, the 889 Plaza embarks on a transformative journey to redefine itself as a distinctive community art/creativity hub within the city's fiercely competitive commercial landscape. In mid-2024, curator Susan's visit to SpActrum's newly completed Shanghai office sparked a collaborative venture, culminating in the creation of 889GLO Art Space - a nearly 1,000-square-meter creative platform designed to activate community art exchanges, integrate scenographic displays, and foster diverse social interactions. This project extends SpActrum's ongoing investigation into the unseen forces of construction, expanding their architectural inquiry into the realms of commerce and consumption within the context of China's massive urban development.

Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Interior Photography, Lighting
© SFAP
Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Image 9 of 41
© SFAP

The design takes its conceptual foundation from staggering consumption statistics: China's projected 2025 usage of 1.283 billion tons of iron ore, 17 million barrels of petroleum per day, nearly 2 billion tons of cement, along with 2023 figures of 5.72 billion tons of coal consumption, 590.65 billion cubic meters of water usage, and approximately 33 million civilian trucks in operation. These numbers reveal not just ecological impacts, but entire ways of life, social organizations, and technological systems that remain largely invisible. "Landscape of Consumption" emerges as an architectural manifesto, assembling a material library from these hidden support structures of consumer society to challenge collective blindness and awaken conscious perception.

Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Image 8 of 41
Courtesy of SpActrum
Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Image 35 of 41
Axonometric Drawing
Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Image 31 of 41
Courtesy of SpActrum

The spatial design transforms construction tools into architectural elements: long tables crafted from factory made floor bearing plates, GMT pallets made from rapid concrete formwork systems. Modern logistics is an essential support for daily consumption. The Materials for logistic are converted to interior fittings: liquid containers and mineral transport baskets repurposed as furniture bases. Factory ventilation grilles become pendant lights, truck tarps transform into space-dividing curtains, and fireproof plastic membranes coat walls in regulatory orange - not as aesthetic choice but as documentary evidence of material realities. This chromatic strategy reveals how technical requirements unconsciously shape our visual environment.

Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Interior Photography, Glass, Chair
© SFAP
Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Interior Photography
© SFAP
Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Interior Photography, Glass
Courtesy of SpActrum

Envisioned as a hybrid cultural space combining library, lifestyle showcase, and art platform, 889GLO's design preserves the building's historical layers while creating fluid new connections. The removal of previous tenants' partitions opened panoramic city views along the southern and western facades, while the slightly elevated corridor linking former small rooms was intentionally preserved. The ceiling maintains its archaeological record of different occupants through residual paint layers on exposed concrete. The spatial sequence unfolds as a continuous narrative: from the cafe merging with plant-filled terraces, through gallery areas flanked by orange fireproof membranes, past floral workspaces with repurposed gardening tables, to the yellow-curtained lecture arena, finally arriving at the monumental library space defined by towering bookshelves. Throughout, boundaries dissolve in favor of spatial permeability.

Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Image 13 of 41
© SFAP
Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Interior Photography
© SFAP

889GLO continues SpActrum's exploration of form-making methodologies, establishing what they term "hyperlinks" between social issues and practical scenarios through material transformations. This approach inverts conventional design processes: beginning with value-based material selection, progressing through physical and aesthetic reinterpretation, and culminating in new formal configurations that maintain multiple interpretive possibilities. The architects describe this as creating "a deliberate ambiguity between materials and their use contexts" - a strategy that challenges standardized commercial design workflows.

Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Image 14 of 41
© SFAP
Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Image 17 of 41
© SFAP
Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© SFAP

By making visible the hidden landscapes of construction and consumption, the project posits architectural revelation as the first step toward social engagement and change. The intentionally undefined space prioritizes fluidity and transparency, evoking what SpActrum calls "the undifferentiated joy of childhood" - a state before professional boundaries and behavioral categorizations. The practice maintains that good design should not merely solve problems but pose questions. Through shared encounters with these reconstituted industrial objects - each prompting inquiries about origins, purposes, and connections to our lives - the space becomes what might be called an "architectural provocation." While not claiming to effect direct change, 889GLO suggests that such awakened curiosity represents the beginning of social awareness, using spatial design to reframe our understanding of the material world that sustains us.

Save this picture!
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum - Interior Photography
© SFAP

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:4th Floor,889 Changshou Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SpActrum
Office

Materials

SteelConcretePlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina

Materials and Tags

SteelConcretePlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina
Cite: "889GLO Art Space / SpActrum" 05 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030659/889glo-art-space-spactrum> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© SFAP

889GLO 艺术空间 / SpActrum 谱观

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact Kitchens

Check the latest Compact Kitchens

Top #Tags