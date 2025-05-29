Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Japan
  5. FK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

FK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

Save

FK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, WoodFK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailFK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony, CourtyardFK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography, GardenFK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Kindergarten
Nagasaki, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
FK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ryuji Inoue

Text description provided by the architects. This kindergarten is in the northern part of Japan, namely Fukahori Town of Nagasaki prefecture, a coastal town with a long history of fishing and shipbuilding. Its trace of history still lingers in the streets. The region is full of slopes, and houses are built tightly along roads. These attributes shape the quaint atmosphere of the narrow alleyways. This project intends to bring the way Fukahori has co-existed with the land into the daily lives of children.

Save this picture!
FK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony, Courtyard
© Ryuji Inoue

The site has a nearly 7-meter difference in height, with a sloped terrain. The architecture turns such seemingly unfavorable conditions into an opportunity to minimize the environmental footprint and maximize play areas for children. Instead of flattening the land, the buildings are strategically positioned to follow the natural contours. As a result, the need for excavation and soil transportation is reduced, minimizing CO₂ emissions. The slopes naturally became only playground.

Save this picture!
FK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ryuji Inoue
Save this picture!
FK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Stairs
© Ryuji Inoue

The kindergarten consists of three parts: one at the top of the slope, one at the bottom, and a connecting corridor in between. The corridor, inspired by the long, narrow streets of the town, has a large staircase and a thrilling climbing net structure for children. Children run up and down the large staircase and the mountainous playground, exploring and discovering imaginative ways to play and learn. The entire kindergarten is continuous, blending indoors and outdoors to create an environment where "play" flows in all directions.

Save this picture!
FK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Ryuji Inoue
Save this picture!
FK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving
© Ryuji Inoue
Save this picture!
FK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 19 of 21
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
FK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving
© Ryuji Inoue

The materiality of the exterior walls, interior finishings, and furniture all incorporate the colors of Nagasaki city. Blue reflects the port, red recalls foreign cultural influences of brickwork, and earthy tones resemble the region's historic stone-paved streets. At the top of the playground, children can spot the ocean and the townscape. In this kindergarten, children grow up by naturally absorbing the "colors" of their hometown. The kindergarten takes advantage of the unique terrain and culture of Fukahori Town, providing an environment where children can grow while interacting with nature and the town's scenery.

Save this picture!
FK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Ryuji Inoue

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nagasaki, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro
Office
Kids Design Labo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenJapan
Cite: "FK Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo" 29 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030637/fk-kindergarten-and-nursery-hibinosekkei-plus-youji-no-shiro-plus-kids-design-labo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags