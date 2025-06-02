Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. Bawada Residence / TOOP architectuur

Bawada Residence / TOOP architectuur

Save

Bawada Residence / TOOP architectuur - Exterior Photography, GardenBawada Residence / TOOP architectuur - Exterior Photography, ConcreteBawada Residence / TOOP architectuur - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ChairBawada Residence / TOOP architectuur - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairBawada Residence / TOOP architectuur - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Damme, Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bawada Residence / TOOP architectuur - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Tim Van de Velde Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a rural area, only ten minutes from the city center of Bruges. Lying on the site where the fortress of Fort Damme once stood, the location marks the boundary between the village center and the expansive flat 'polder' landscapes. The existing building on the plot had no connection with its surroundings. Repositioning the building was necessary to maximize the gardens. By carefully considering the green spaces and preserving all existing trees, the relationship with the surroundings could be strengthened without losing privacy.

Save this picture!
Bawada Residence / TOOP architectuur - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Tim Van de Velde Photography

The concept of the house is simple yet different. The building restrictions demand a pitched roof, and the materials had to integrate with the character of the buildings in the village. Damme is characterized by buildings that are made of limed bricks and brown/ red roof tiles. As we wanted the building to have a modest appearance, an active "sous-terrain" (underground level), which is barely perceptible from the outside, has been incorporated. Due to the slope of the terrain, this underground floor is only visible as a "pedestal" from the entrance area. It forms the base of the archetype of the house one can find on top. Since the street lies lower than the floor level, the interiors are oriented over the street toward the grazing cows, while curious passersby only catch limited glimpses of what happens inside.

Save this picture!
Bawada Residence / TOOP architectuur - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Tim Van de Velde Photography
Save this picture!
Bawada Residence / TOOP architectuur - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Tim Van de Velde Photography

In situ poured concrete, with a wooden plank texture, forms the base of the underground construction. Large light wells ensure that the rooms at the lower level do not feel "underground." Natural light penetrates deeply into the spaces. Exposed concrete walls extend into the interior to blur the boundary between inside and outside.

Save this picture!
Bawada Residence / TOOP architectuur - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs
© Tim Van de Velde Photography

While the "sous-sol" (lower floor) has a more introverted character, a circular staircase leads to the ground floor with a more extraverted ambiance. On the ground floor, one can find more open spaces. Simple yet distinctive materials result in a building that blends quietly into its environment. The warm materials used in the interior demand only subtle attention, allowing the residents to focus on the surroundings.

Save this picture!
Bawada Residence / TOOP architectuur - Exterior Photography
© Tim Van de Velde Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TOOP architectuur
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "Bawada Residence / TOOP architectuur" 02 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030622/bawada-toop-architectuur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags