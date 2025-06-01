CL02 Cabin / Vinklu

+ 22

Cabins & Lodges • Valea lui Enache, Romania Architects: Vinklu

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 55 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Razvan Drinceanu

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: DÉCOR SEBMOB , ENIPAU , MIRADEX , MM THERM , PRO METAL CONT 2004 , Topciment

Lead Architects: Stefan Pavaluta

Category: Cabins & Lodges

General Contractor: ACTIVITY BMS

City: Valea lui Enache

Country: Romania

Text description provided by the architects. An ideal rural scenario, well-oriented and connected, tries to outline the premises of a seasonal residence. I first had contact with O&A online, having been recommended by a good acquaintance from London, the clients being in the central area of ​​Europe, I in Bucharest, and the construction site in Arges. The kind of equation that always attracts me, if the intentions are aligned. The situation at that time had the wreckage of a first failed attempt, already erected on the ground, and a small annex at the bottom of the lot, at the highest point of the area. The decision was for a full project, but with a phased implementation. So we started with the small body, in order to have better control and a final evaluation of our collaboration, but also of the executors. Being a more rural area, the expectations regarding the quality of the result had to be proportionate from the start. The annex was a construction with a small footprint, maximum 25 sqm, built in the past by the family, with vaulted walls bordered by a wooden structure at the top that served as a lantern. During the dismantling stage, we discovered that it had no pillars at the corners (or in general), and the concrete slab with a large belly in the middle. In the end, only the walls remained, which were reinforced with interior-exterior mesh.

Leaving aside the condition of the construction and the poor materials, the position and proportion of the annex were harmonious, and the intention was to preserve these aspects from the start. The solution proposed an extension with an interior staircase area and a reconfiguration of the gaps/orientations from the inside to the outside. Structurally, the base remains intact, reinforced, and the superstructure is timber-framed. Finally, the exterior finish in black autoclaved wood completes and reveals the proposed scenario. The height and dimensions slightly exceed the initial image. The choice of exterior color is a direct response to the context, offering different images and visual relationships depending on the season. The entrance porch mediates the relationship between the module and the exterior through a fine metal structure, proportionate to the tall surrounding vegetation. The slats and semi-circular areas spatially define the moments of approaching the house. In the same tone, the rest of the functional areas inside are supported by their own connections to the exterior. The veranda pergola transforms into a deep balcony for the living area, and the foundation of the house articulates into a small terrace for the night area.

Functionally, downstairs is the entrance with the night area, and upstairs the entire living area with kitchen, dining, living room, and a small bathroom. Along the same lines, downstairs we have smaller gaps, and there is a panoramic orientation of some windows of considerable size, which offers a cinematic sensation in direct relation to the exterior. The house being well-positioned among the trees, any movement and change of nature can be watched, studied, and heard. Continuing the space-function relationship, the ground floor offers regular, intimate spaces, while the staircase opens the living area with a generous space and a gabled ceiling. The context being the main "reason", the finishes are clean, neutral, to further strengthen this relationship. In the living area, the furniture pieces define the micro-functions necessary for living, and are combined in a balanced way through proportion, color, and materiality.

By reconverting the annex and using natural materials, local teams, off-site construction methods, we tried, in the true and local sense of the expression – minimal impact on the environment and sustainable architecture. The "design" itself is a direct result of the architectural process and the context, a stratification of functional and architectural solutions permanently correlated with proportions and materiality.